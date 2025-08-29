DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 42.0879 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6379182 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN LEI Code: 213800XKAFV6VIB4O832 Sequence No.: 400344 EQS News ID: 2190712 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)