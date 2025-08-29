DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 329197 CODE: MTHG LN ISIN: LU2891728078 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891728078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHG LN LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 400348 EQS News ID: 2190720 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 29, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)