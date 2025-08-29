Hexagon AB: Norbert Hanke appointed interim Chief Financial Officer for Hexagon

Stockholm, Sweden - 29 August 2025 - Hexagon AB today announced that Norbert Hanke will succeed David Mills as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Hexagon with immediate effect. David's departure is driven by personal reasons, and he will remain available to Hexagon as Financial Advisor until February 2026. A search for a new CFO is effective immediately, and the Company will update the market on this in due course.

Norbert Hanke joined Hexagon in 2001, most recently serving as interim Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that he was Hexagon's Chief Operating Officer and President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division. Norbert has also held several CFO roles during his career, including nine years as CFO of Manufacturing Intelligence and four years as Director of Finance at Brown & Sharpe.

"During his 25 years with Hexagon, David has served in multiple finance leadership roles, driving and developing improved financial performance and governance. Most recently, as CFO, he led improvements in financial disclosures and helped chaperone the Hexagon Group through several sizeable changes. I am particularly grateful for the support he has offered me since I joined as President & CEO, and while I am sorry to see him leave, I understand the circumstances around the decision," said Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon AB, "I would also like to extend my thanks to Norbert Hanke. His financial acumen and 25-years of experience at Hexagon places him well to fulfil this critical role while we secure a permanent replacement."

