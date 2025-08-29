Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:14
18,190 Euro
-1,78 % -0,330
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 1,190 Million In Benelux

Sagax has acquired 10.8% of the shares in Retail Estates NV, a property company listed on Euronext in Brussels and Amsterdam. The investment amounts to the equivalent of SEK 1,190 million.

Retail Estates NV is a so-called REIT that owns and manages a property portfolio valued at SEK 22.9 billion, comprising 1,021 properties in the Benelux region with a focus on out-of-town retail. As of 30 June 2025, the lettable area amounted to 1,213,000 square metres, with an occupancy rate of 97.5%. At the same date, Retail Estates' loan to value ratio amounted to 44%. Sagax has been operating in the Benelux region since 2016. As of 30 June 2025, the market value of Sagax's property investments in the Benelux region amounted to SEK 9.8 billion.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 30 June 2025 amounted to 5,004,000 square metres, distributed over 989 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
