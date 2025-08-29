CoinShares International Limited: CoinShares Announces Q2 2025 Results

CoinShares Announces Q2 2025 Results

29th August 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares' or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European asset manager specialising in digital assets, has today published its results for the quarter ending 30th June 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights





Asset Management fees of $30.0 million (Q2 2024: $28.3 million)

(Q2 2024: $28.3 million) Capital Markets gains/income of $11.3 million (Q2 2024: $14.6 million)

(Q2 2024: $14.6 million) Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million (Q2 2024: $25.5 million*)

(Q2 2024: $25.5 million*) Treasury gain of $7.8 million (Q2 2024: $0.4 million loss)

(Q2 2024: $0.4 million loss) Net profit of $32.4 million (Q2 2024: $31.8 million)

(Q2 2024: $31.8 million) EPS (basic) for Q2 2025 of $0.49 (Q2 2024: $0.47)

(Q2 2024: $0.47) Total comprehensive income of $33.0 million (Q2 2024: $32.6 million)

*Presented exclusive of FTX claim sale income and FlowBank impairment

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

"Q2 delivered another quarter of solid performance across all business units. In the three month period we saw a significant recovery in digital asset pricing, with Bitcoin rallying 29% and Ethereum 37% in the quarter. While average prices seen over Q1 and Q2 2025 are relatively comparable (hence the largely similar results to the previous quarter) we closed H1 2025 with strong AUM.

We have experienced further growth in digital asset pricing so far in Q3 with BTC reaching an all time high of $124,128 on 14th August 2025 and Ethereum following suit on 24th August 2025 by reaching $4,945. While we have since seen a retracing of the BTC and ETH price somewhat, the average AUM on which we are earning fees, combined with the overall level of activity within the market is setting us up for what we believe to be a strong second half of the year as indicated by performance post quarter end.

Our next phase of growth focuses on reinforcing our European leadership whilst continuing our expansion through the U.S. market, where we're working towards a US listing.

We believe this move from Sweden to the US will unlock substantial value for our shareholders by entering a market with significant breadth and depth and where market leading companies in the digital asset sector are highly valued by investors. As an example, both Circle and Bullish recently completed US public listings and saw upsizing in their offering and steep share price appreciation on the date of listing. It is anticipated that Q3 will give us further certainty on the timing. We will keep the market informed of our progress.

The regulatory environment has never been more favorable, with landmark legislation and a presidential administration that appears to champion crypto innovation. We aim to capitalise on this alignment of opportunities for our shareholders."

Q2 2025 Operational Highlights

Asset Management

The Group's Asset Management platform delivered another strong performance in Q2 2025, generating total management fees of $30.0 million, driven by:

CoinShares Physical performed well in Q2, generating $170 million of net inflow (second strongest quarter on record), with resultant management fees of $6.8 million. This performance has reaffirmed our European leadership and cemented our position as Europe's fastest-growing digital asset ETP platform in H1. Following the quarter end, we have experienced significant growth in AuM resulting in the highest AuM on record; with AuM, driven by price appreciation, growing by approximately 25% versus the end of Q2 as of the date of this publication.

performed well in Q2, generating $170 million of net inflow (second strongest quarter on record), with resultant management fees of $6.8 million. This performance has reaffirmed our European leadership and cemented our position as Europe's fastest-growing digital asset ETP platform in H1. Following the quarter end, we have experienced significant growth in AuM resulting in the highest AuM on record; with AuM, driven by price appreciation, growing by approximately 25% versus the end of Q2 as of the date of this publication. While XBT experienced $126 million in outflows, rising digital asset prices drove 26% AuM growth. Q2 closed out with $3.46 billion AuM, up from $2.75 billion at the end of Q1. This follows the trend that we have experienced in the last few years where XBT provider sees the majority of its outflows in periods of steep digital asset price appreciation, where the price appreciation drives AuM growth that outpaces outflows.

experienced $126 million in outflows, rising digital asset prices drove 26% AuM growth. Q2 closed out with $3.46 billion AuM, up from $2.75 billion at the end of Q1. This follows the trend that we have experienced in the last few years where XBT provider sees the majority of its outflows in periods of steep digital asset price appreciation, where the price appreciation drives AuM growth that outpaces outflows. The BLOCK Index delivered 53.7% returns, outperforming Bitcoin and more traditional equity benchmarks like SP500 and MSCI World.

delivered 53.7% returns, outperforming Bitcoin and more traditional equity benchmarks like SP500 and MSCI World. In the US, Valkyrie officially transitioned from Valkyrie to the unified CoinShares brand while adding strategic hires in marketing and sales distribution, signifying our continued strategic expansion.

Capital Markets

The Group's Capital Markets business unit delivered a solid performance in Q2 2025, generating total income and gains of $11.3 million. This was achieved in a quarter marked by market recovery, reversing the price declines seen in Q1, with performance solid across the diversified activities of the business unit. Key activities for the quarter comprised:

ETH Staking remained the largest single contributor to Capital Markets performance, generating $4.3 million during the quarter. Staking continues to provide a dependable and recurring revenue stream for the business.

remained the largest single contributor to Capital Markets performance, generating $4.3 million during the quarter. Staking continues to provide a dependable and recurring revenue stream for the business. Liquidity Provisioning income amounted to $1.5 million, a slight decline from Q1, reflecting reduced gross flows on the XBT Provider platform. This decrease aligns with a modest tapering in investor trading activity earlier in the quarter.

income amounted to $1.5 million, a slight decline from Q1, reflecting reduced gross flows on the XBT Provider platform. This decrease aligns with a modest tapering in investor trading activity earlier in the quarter. Delta Neutral Trading Strategies and Lending generated $2.2 million and $2.6 million respectively.

The Capital Markets business unit continues to demonstrate operational resilience and discipline through a diversified suite of gain and income-generating activities. As the Group moves into the second half of 2025, it remains focused on further expansion of the Capital Markets offering, supported by improving market sentiment and institutional engagement.

Treasury

Treasury management delivered strong recovery with $7.8 million in unrealised gains, eliminating Q1's $3.0 million loss. The company continues evaluating treasury holdings as tactical allocations, adjusting positions based on performance, and perceived risk to optimize strategic value creation.

Further information, along with the full detail of the Q2 results, are included within the full report, available here.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

