In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS's benchmark for TOPCon modules =600W, rose 1. 18% this week to $0. 086/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with market indications between $0. 084-0. 093/W. Since the beginning of the second half of 2025, prices have recorded an increase of 4. 88%. Forward curve indications tracked the spot market higher. Prices for Q4 2025 loadings increased to $0. 086/W, while Q1 and Q2 2026 remained steady at $0. 086/W. Q3 2026 loadings ...

