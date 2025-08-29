India added 18 GW of new solar power capacity in the first half of 2025, with over 11 GW installed in the second quarter alone. From pv magazine India India installed 18 GW of solar projects in the first half of 2025, up 31% from the same period in 2024, according to Mercom India Research's Q2 2025 India Solar Market Update. Large-scale additions rose 20% year on year from 12. 6 GW. Mercom attributed the surge to regulatory deadlines, with developers rushing to partially commission projects before June to secure a full waiver on interstate transmission charges. Rising demand from distribution ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...