Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025
Ultima Markets Ltd: Ultima Markets Joins Forces with Inter as Official Regional Partner in Asia

  • The new partnership marks the latest milestone in Ultima Markets' growth plans.
  • High-impact collaboration will deliver unique, football-inspired content to engage fans and traders across the region.

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets, an award-winning CFD broker, has announced its new role as the Official Regional Partner ofFC Internazionale Milano (Inter) in Asia. This strategic alliance brings together two industry leaders with shared global values, creating experiences that blend the passion of football with the empowerment of trading knowledge.


Where Finance Meets Football

With a story of success that includes 20 league titles, three UEFA Champions League trophies, and the historic 2010 treble, FC Internazionale Milano embodies a winning mindset built on excellence, discipline and performance. Ultima Markets applies the same principles to the financial sector, empowering traders through intelligent infrastructure, market insight, and transparent support. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and engagement, delivering initiatives and experiences that resonate with a growing global audience.

Representing a key pillar of Ultima Markets' global expansion, the collaboration not only connects the brand with Inter's worldwide fan base but also engages a growing community of traders united by the passion for the game.

Gareth Derbyshire, Chief Strategy Officer at Ultima Markets, said: "Football inspires millions with its dedication, teamwork, and precision. These are values we embrace at Ultima Markets, guiding how we empower traders every day. Our collaboration with Inter Milan goes beyond brand exposure to create meaningful connections that bring fans closer to both the game and financial empowerment."

Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Officer at FC Internazionale Milano, said: "Ultima Markets embodies a forward-looking and ambitious spirit that reflects Inter's own values. This partnership represents an important step in further strengthening our presence in Asia, where our Club stands as one of the most supported, with a fan base of over 295 million. Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to engage our fans through innovative and dynamic initiatives."

Unlocking Opportunities for Fans and Traders Alike

Through this multi-year partnership, Ultima Markets will introduce co-branded content, digital activations, and educational initiatives tailored to Asia's fast-growing financial and sports communities.

Follow Ultima Markets' social media channels Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to stay in the loop on the latest Ultima Markets x Inter Milan updates.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a licensed, award-winning, multi-asset broker offering access to over 250 CFD instruments across forex, commodities, indices and shares. The company was recently awarded Most Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Platform Europe 2025 and is the first CFD broker to join the UN Global Compact.

CFDs are complex instruments and involve a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

About Inter

FC Internazionale Milano (Inter), founded in 1908, is one of Europe's most storied football clubs, known for its rich history, iconic black-and-blue colors, and a legacy of domestic and international triumphs. With a global fanbase of more than 530 million worldwide and deep roots in football excellence, Inter continues to grow its presence across key regions worldwide.

Ultima Markets Joins Forces with Inter as Official Regional Partner in Asia

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757937/NEW_On_white_01_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2759206/Annuncio_partner_Comunicato_Stampa_UltimaMarkets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultima-markets-joins-forces-with-inter-as-official-regional-partner-in-asia-302541406.html

