Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: 906849 | ISIN: FR0000133308 | Ticker-Symbol: FTE
28.08.2025 19:00 Uhr
Orange: Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of euros 900 million

Press release
Paris, 28 August 2025

Not for distribution in the United States of America

Orange issues new bonds for a total notional of euros 900 million

Orange issues a EUR 900 million 12-year bond at 3.75%.

CurrencyFormatTermNotionalCouponRe-offer spread
EURFixed rateSeptember 2037900 million3.75%m/s + 108 bps

Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as Global Coordinators.
Barclays, BBVA, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole - Corporate Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, Santander and UniCredit are acting as Bookrunners.

With this offering, Orange is pursuing its prudent and active balance sheet management policy.

About Orange
Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600
employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of
300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband
customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of
MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand
Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model
and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's
leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:
Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

CAUTION: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

This press release, of a purely informative nature, is not and cannot in any way be construed as an offering to sell any securities, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933, as modified. They cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. No public offer of these securities has been or will be made in the United States or elsewhere.


