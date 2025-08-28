Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873773 | ISIN: US8606301021 | Ticker-Symbol: 2SI
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:02
97,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,50101,0010:53
96,50100,0010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 22:18 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stifel Financial Corporation: Stifel Reports July 2025 Operating Data

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported selected operating results for July 31, 2025, to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Total client assets and fee-based client assets increased 9% and 14% year-over-year, respectively, to record levels. This strong momentum reflects both ongoing market appreciation and continued success in attracting net new assets. Treasury deposits surged 87% compared to last year, highlighting the strength of our venture and fund deposit gathering capabilities. This significant growth more than offset modest declines in client money market and insured product balances during July and underscores the resilience of our deposit base. Bank loans rose 1% in July, driven by increased Fund Banking and Residential lending."

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of % Change
(millions)7/31/20257/31/20246/30/2025 7/31/20246/30/2025
Total client assets$522,303$481,452$516,532 9%1%
Fee-based client assets$209,084$183,421$206,319 14%1%
Private Client Group fee-based client assets$182,534$160,526$180,066 14%1%
Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale)$21,605$20,267$21,448 7%1%
Client money market and insured product (1)$25,683$26,301$25,981 (2)%(1)%
Treasury deposits (2)$7,246$3,871$7,027 87%3%

(1) Includes Sweep deposits, Smart Rate deposits, Third-party Bank Sweep Program, and Other Sweep cash.
(2) Includes Other Bank deposits and Third-party Commercial Treasury deposits, which represent Venture, Fund, and Commercial deposits at Stifel Bancorp and third-party banks.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact: Neil Shapiro (212) 271-3447 | Investor Contact: Joel Jeffrey (212) 271- 3610 | www.stifel.com/investor-relations


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.