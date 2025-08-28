Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Claims from Eagle Plains Resources Within the La Ronge Gold Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) ("Trident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 12, 2025, it has closed the transaction with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains" or "EPL") pursuant to which the Company has acquired a 100% interest in a number of dispositions comprising 16,245 ha in four individual blocks (the "Properties") that border the Company's core high-grade gold assets within the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt. The road-accessible claims are located along a high-voltage power transmission line and are centered approximately 30km NE of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Acquisition Highlights:

Attractive acquisition price, (see Agreement Terms, below);

Highly prospective land package with numerous showings proximal to Trident's core high-grade gold projects of Contact Lake and Greywacke;

Multiple high priority targets on the newly acquired property that are on trend with our main assets; with numerous documented gold showings returning values ranging from trace mineralization to up to 45.5 g/t Au; and

The Company has over $11.0M in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Trident is fully funded for its upcoming summer drilling program at its flagship Contact Lake Gold Project and is in a great position to unlock value and create significant shareholder value.

Plan View Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/La-Ronge-Area-Projects-Trident-Only_20250801.jpg

Geological Summary:

The newly acquired claims are underlain by the northeast-trending La Ronge Domain Central Metavolcanic Belt supracrustal rocks that consist of mafic to intermediate pyroclastics and flows. Numerous gold showings are documented within the newly acquired claims and typically consist of pyrite and associated gold mineralization within rusty, vuggy quartz veining hosted within a sheared sequence of andesitic to dacitic rocks and granitic plugs.

Agreement Terms - Payments and Commitments:

The purchase price payable by the Company to Eagle Plains for the Properties consists of (a) $14,370 (the "Cash Consideration") and (b) the NSR Royalty. The Royalty is subject to a 2% NSR on all 24 claims with a buy-back of $1M for 1%.

The Agreement is not an "Arm's Length Transaction" as such term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") Policy 1.1. Tim Termuende is a director of the Company and is also a director and officer of Eagle Plains.

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent "qualified person" under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com



