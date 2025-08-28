Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTN | ISIN: US38267D1090 | Ticker-Symbol: 2OX
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 21:40
73,84 Euro
-0,22 % -0,16
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,4074,1210:56
73,4274,1410:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 22:36 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.: Goosehead Announces Expansion of Mark Jones, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSHD) a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States today announced that Mark Jones, Jr.'s role as Chief Financial Officer has been expanded to include the Chief Operating Officer position. In this newly combined role, Mark will now oversee the company's finance, operations, and strategic go-to-market revenue generating functions.

Mark Jones, Jr., who joined Goosehead in 2016, brings substantial leadership experience spanning finance, operations, and corporate strategy. He is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, where he leads the company's capital markets, accounting and finance, partnerships and capital allocation strategy.

"Mark has demonstrated exceptional leadership and has a deep understanding of our business from both the financial and go-to-market operational levers, which drive our business," said Mark Miller, President and CEO. "Combining the CFO and COO responsibilities under Mark's leadership will strengthen our ability to execute on our long-term strategy, enhance operational discipline, and deliver value for shareholders."

Mark Jones, Jr. commented, "I am honored to take on this expanded role at such an exciting time in Goosehead's growth journey. By unifying finance, operations and our go-to-market teams, we will sharpen execution across the organization, position the company for sustained success, and help us progress towards our goal of becoming the largest distributor of personal lines insurance in our founder's lifetime."

Mark holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting and a Masters of Science in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a licensed CPA and has previously served as the Company's Controller and Vice President of Finance.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
E-mail: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com

PR Contact

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.