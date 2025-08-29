Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of CAMCEVI ETM for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

TAIPEI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (6576.TWO), ("Foresee") announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for CAMCEVI ETM (leuprolide mesylate 21 mg, ready-to-use long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation administered every 3 months), as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer.

"The approval of CAMCEVI ETM (21 mg) is a significant step toward our mission in improving the standard of care and the lives of patients," said Dr. Ben Chien, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Foresee. "It is also a key step in our efforts to build Foresee as a profitable and growing business. We want to thank the team and all stakeholders for their tireless work, which has made this approval possible.

The FDA approval was based on the successful Phase 3 clinical study with a total of 144 advanced prostate cancer patients enrolled, in which treatment with CAMCEVI ETM was demonstrated to be effective, safe, and well tolerated, with 97.9% of the subjects achieving the primary efficacy endpoint.

As it was the case for CAMCEVI 42 mg, we anticipate the commercial launch to take place after obtaining a J-code. The commercial market access strategy established by our partner will seek to find a balance between near term uptake and the optimization of mid/long term growth.

CAMCEVI ETM is exclusively licensed to Accord BioPharma, Inc., the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. for commercialization in the U.S.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan, Israel, and the UK and was launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, CAMCEVI ETM was approved by the U.S. FDA on August 25, 2025, while the EU regulatory review for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still ongoing. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study is ongoing. CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation is also being developed in a Phase 3 clinical trial in premenopausal breast cancer in China in collaboration with its partner. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, successfully completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. Future development of aderamastat will be in rare immune-fibrotic diseases, including cardiac sarcoidosis. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, with development targeted in severe asthma and COPD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients was initiated in the second quarter of 2025. www.foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.