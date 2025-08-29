Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG Company Name: The Platform Group AG ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 29.08.2025 Target price: 19,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) veröffentlicht. Analyst Alexander Rihane bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 19,00.



Zusammenfassung:

The Platform Group hat die Ergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr veröffentlicht und eine Telefonkonferenz abgehalten. Der Umsatz stieg im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 48% auf €343 Mio. (FBe: €337 Mio.), wobei 59% des Wachstums organisch war. Das bereinigte EBITDA stieg im Jahresvergleich um rund 90% auf €33 Mio. (FBe: €27 Mio.), wobei sich die AEBITDA-Marge um zwei Prozentpunkte auf 9,7% verbesserte. Die Margenausweitung wurde durch eine höhere Bruttomarge und ein Umsatzwachstum getrieben, das die Personal- und Marketingkosten übertraf. Das Unternehmen präsentierte auch die Pläne für die zweite Hälfte des Jahres 2025, die zwei bis vier weitere M&A-Transaktionen und eine mögliche Inanspruchnahme der 2024/2028 TPG-Anleihe zur Finanzierung dieser Akquisitionen umfassen. Nach der Hauptversammlung am 25. August gab TPG außerdem bekannt, dass es eine 99-prozentige Zustimmung zur Änderung seiner Rechtsform von einer AG zu einer SE & Co. KGaA erhalten hat. Aufgrund des starken zweiten Quartals haben wir unsere Schätzungen auf den Mittelwert der Umsatzprognose von TPG (€715 Mio. - €735 Mio.) angehoben. Ein aktualisiertes DCF-Modell ergibt ein unverändertes Kursziel von €19. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung. (Aufwärtspotenzial: 100%).



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 19.00 price target.



Abstract:

The Platform Group reported H1 results and held a conference call. Sales were up 48% y/y at €343m (FBe: €337m). 59% of the sales growth was generated organically. Adjusted EBITDA rose some 90% y/y to €33m (FBe: €27m), with the AEBITDA margin widening by two percentage points to 9.7%. The margin expansion was driven by a higher gross margin and by revenue growth outpacing personnel and marketing costs. The company also outlined its plans for the second half of 2025, which include two to four more M&A deals and a potential tap of the 2024/2028 bond to finance them. After the AGM held on 25 August, TPG also announced that it received 99% approval to change its legal structure from an AG to an SE & Co. KGaA. A strong Q2 prompts us to nudge our estimates toward the midpoint of TPG's revenue guidance (€715m - €735m). An updated DCF model yields an unchanged price target of €19. We maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 100%).



You can download the research here: TPG_GR-2025-08-29_EN



