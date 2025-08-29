Researchers have used guanidinium thiocyanate as a chaotropic agent to modulate the crystal growth rate during perovskite crystallization. They compared different concentrations of the guanidinium thiocyanate. Champion device efficiency was 22. 34%. A research team led by scientists from the University College London in the United Kingdom has utilized simple salt to enhance the performance of tin-lead (Sn-Pb) perovskite solar cells. The salt, guanidinium thiocyanate (GASCN), was used as a chaotropic agent that modulated the crystal growth rate during perovskite crystallization. "Our approach provides ...

