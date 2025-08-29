In just four months, Oulu, with its 39 partner municipalities in Northern Finland, will step into the spotlight as European Capital of Culture 2026.

The full programme will be officially launched on Thursday 4 September 2025 in Oulu, streamed live across Europe.

Hundreds of partners are creating a year in which Northern Finland becomes a new hub of culture. The programme will offer something for everyone: large-scale exhibitions, festivals across all genres, world premieres, performing arts, village celebrations, permanent artworks, sports, and community events across a vast region of 40 municipalities.

"2026 will be a transformative year for our city, for Northern Finland, and for Europe. We invite everyone to join us as we open the door to new stories, encounters and experiences shaped by our unique northern perspective," says Piia Rantala-Korhonen, CEO of Oulu2026

Programme Launch: Thursday 4 September 2025

Thursday 4 September 2025 Time: 11:00 EET 9:00 CET

11:00 EET 9:00 CET Live stream link: https://oulu2026.eu/en/programme-launch/

Everyone across Europe is warmly invited to follow the stream and be among the first to discover the stories, artists and highlights shaping Oulu's European Capital of Culture year.

Oulu2026 Page: https://oulu2026.eu/en/

