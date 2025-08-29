Eelpower Ltd. joins consortium of public and private sector investors to launch new battery energy storage system (BESS) developer - Eelpower Energy. The developer is targeting final investment decisions on up to 1 GWh of capacity by the end of 2025. From ESS News A UK battery storage developer has secured GBP 500 million ($675 million) of public and private sector investment, creating a business spun out from grid-scale storage developer Eelpower Limited. Eelpower Energy is expected to build, own and operate grid-scale battery storage assets and aims to deliver over 1 GW of new battery storage ...

