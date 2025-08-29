

London, UK - August 29, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - ChatBlu, an artificial intelligence company founded by two of Europe's youngest funded entrepreneurs, has secured $500,000 in pre-seed funding to build and launch the world's first autonomous inventory management agent for e-commerce. The round was led by Matador Ventures Capital, known for investing in Y Combinator-backed startups, with support from angel investors affiliated with Google and Amazon Web Services. Founded in April 2025 by Kristian Lukauskis and Alexander Dillon, both aged 20, ChatBlu aims to eliminate one of online retail's most persistent operational problems: real-time, multi-platform inventory management. Online sellers typically struggle to sync stock levels, apply price updates, and manage listings across platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy. ChatBlu's AI agent automates these tasks in the background, allowing users to issue plain-language commands while the system handles execution across all connected storefronts. According to industry data, inventory inefficiencies cost retailers $1.8 trillion each year. By automating these backend tasks, ChatBlu aims to help store owners boost conversion rates by up to 20 percent while significantly reducing time and labor costs. The company is a graduate of the 2024-2025 cohort of the Genoa Entrepreneurship School , a European accelerator with a 75 % funding success rate. Backed by industry leaders like Douglas Leone, Partner at Sequoia Capital, who serve as mentors to students, Genoa helps founders secure capital without stepping away from their education. CTO Sairam Vangapally, a former Amazon and Shutterfly data engineer, leads the company's technical build. The broader team includes professionals with experience at Apple, Meta, Adidas, and Xbox. ChatBlu is preparing for a product launch in September 2025, beginning with Anglo-Saxon markets and targeting expansion to Hispanic regions within the following year. To explore the technology behind ChatBlu and its upcoming rollout, visit https://chatblu-ai.com . About ChatBlu ChatBlu is an artificial intelligence company building the first autonomous AI agent for multi-platform inventory management. Founded by Kristian Lukauskis, Alexander Dillon, and Sairam Vangapally, ChatBlu has received $500,000 in funding to automate backend retail operations for digital merchants. The startup is backed by Genoa Entrepreneurship School and Matador Ventures Capital, which has several Y-Combinator startups in its portfolio. Its founding team brings experience from companies including Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Adidas. The company's vision is to eliminate manual inventory processes through intelligent automation. Media Contact Company: ChatBlu Contact: Kristian Lukauskis, CEO Email: k.lukauskis@chatblu-ai.com Website: https://chatblu-ai.com/ 29/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

