Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Volume to Reach 63.40 Million Tons by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global precipitated calcium carbonate market size in terms of volume is set to grow from 50.85 million tons in 2025 to 63.40 million tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.51%. Demand is rising as paper, plastics, coatings, and life sciences adopt mineral solutions that enhance brightness, strength, and sustainability, driving expansion of the precipitated calcium carbonate market. Producers are advancing particle engineering, CO2 recycling, and filler technologies to replace titanium dioxide and cut emissions. Asia-Pacific remains the growth hub, driven by scale and rapidly expanding end-user industries, further solidifying the role of the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market in global expansion.

Key Trends and Drivers

The precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market is gaining momentum as industries seek cost-efficient, high-performance, and sustainable material solutions. From packaging and plastics to rubber and coatings, precipitated calcium carbonate is increasingly replacing traditional additives, supporting both performance improvements and environmental goals. These shifts are shaping distinct trends across key end-use sectors, each underscoring how precipitated calcium carbonate is evolving from a simple filler to a strategic enabler of innovation and sustainability.

Premium Paper & Packaging

Engineered precipitated calcium carbonate grades are displacing titanium dioxide by delivering brightness, opacity, and printability while ensuring compliance and reducing emissions. This transition is not only lowering costs but also reinforcing the role of PCC in meeting rising demand for sustainable packaging.

Plastics & Lightweighting

High-fill PCC concentrates help automakers cut weight and costs, while enabling stronger, more sustainable components for electric vehicles. As mobility trends shift toward electrification and efficiency, precipitated calcium carbonate is becoming an essential ingredient in next-generation automotive solutions.

Rubber Applications

PCC offers a white, energy-efficient alternative to carbon black, creating opportunities in seals, footwear, and next-generation tire compounds. Its ability to enhance processing and support hybrid formulations positions precipitated calcium carbonate as a growth driver in Asia-Pacific's large elastomer sector.

Paints & Coatings

Tightening VOC regulations are driving precipitated calcium carbonate use in eco-friendly paints and coatings, supporting compliance and sustainability targets. By enabling low-carbon formulations that meet strict global standards, PCC is strengthening its foothold as a trusted mineral solution across the coatings industry.

Together, these trends highlight the expanding influence of precipitated calcium carbonate market across multiple industries.

Segment Analysis

By Application: Paper Retains Leadership, Pharmaceuticals Gain Momentum

Paper and paperboard remain the largest users of PCC, with investments in on-site units improving brightness, reducing costs, and supporting sustainable packaging. Plastics are also adopting high-fill PCC solutions to achieve lightweighting and performance gains, while paints and coatings continue steady uptake through VOC-free formulations.

Pharmaceuticals and food applications are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, supported by regulatory approvals and rising demand for high-purity excipients. From antacids and fortified foods to cosmetics with natural branding appeal, PCC is expanding into life sciences and specialty uses, reinforcing its value as a quality-driven material.

By End-User Industry: Packaging Leadership Challenged by Healthcare Growth

Packaging continues to lead PCC consumption as converters leverage its whitening, opacity, and barrier properties in paperboard, films, and lightweight cartons. The boom in e-commerce and rising demand for recyclable packaging further reinforce its role in sustainable supply chains. Construction and infrastructure also provide stable demand through applications in cement, grout, and durable paints.

Healthcare and life sciences, however, are emerging as the fastest-growing end-use segment. Pharmaceuticals are adopting sub-micron PCC as a high-purity excipient, while medical polymer producers use ultra-clean grades for biocompatible applications. In personal care, brands are shifting toward mineral-based powders as safer alternatives to talc. These advances enhance unit value and position the precipitated calcium carbonate as a strategic enabler in highly regulated industries.

Geographic Overview

North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Click here for more insights on the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Key Players

Cales de Llierca

Carmeuse

Changzhou Calcium Carbonate Co.

Fimatec Ltd

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

HiTech Minerals and Chemicals Group

Imerys

J.M. Huber Corporation

Lhoist

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Company d/b/a MLC

Nordkalk Corporation

Omya

SHIRAISHI CHEMICAL KAISHA, LTD

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market: Precipitated Barium Sulphate Market size is projected to grow from USD 465.18 million in 2025 to USD 570.33 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.16%. Market momentum is driven by its exceptional purity, consistent particle-size control, and outstanding 98.1% solar reflectance qualities that make it a key ingredient in ultra-white radiative cooling coatings designed to enhance energy efficiency in modern buildings.

Calcium Carbonate Market size is projected to grow from 169.48 million tons in 2025 to 197.24 million tons by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period 2025-2030.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/calcium-carbonate-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Calcium Peroxide Market: Calcium Peroxide Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.76 billion in 2025 to USD 3.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period (2025-2030). Growth is fueled by rising demand for a clean oxidizing agent that breaks down into calcium hydroxide and oxygen, ensuring effective performance without generating hazardous by-products.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precipitated-calcium-carbonate-market-volume-to-reach-63-40-million-tons-by-2030--says-mordor-intelligence-302541821.html