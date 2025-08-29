EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
Solid first half of 2025: net profit of €26.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €89.6 million
Robust balance sheet and cash position maintained
Sale of TBI Bank remains on track - final regulatory approvals pending
29 August 2025. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2025 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We've delivered another solid performance in the first half of 2025, with profitability continuing to improve year-on-year to €26 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 19% year-on-year to €90 million in H1 2025. Credit demand remains strong, while we focus on prioritising credit quality over volumes to ensure sustainable profitability.
"The sale of TBI Bank is on track and is pending final regulatory approvals, which we hope to receive in Q4 2025. Our strategic focus is on strengthening our core online business and pursuing long-term growth opportunities."
Additional features:
File: 4finance report on H1 2025 results
