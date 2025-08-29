On August 29, crowds of Parisians gathered outside the Darry Ring flagship store at the Louvre to celebrate the Chinese Qixi Festival.

Rooted in the ancient legend of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, Qixi has long been a festival of love, often called the "Chinese Valentine's Day." On this special day, couples lined up at Darry Ring's store to join the brand's red-string ritual, embracing a romantic tradition from the East.

One international couple interviewed said they cherished Chinese culture so much that they took time off just to queue at Darry Ring for a diamond ring, fully immersing themselves in the romance of Qixi. They felt that Darry Ring's lifelong promise carried profound meaning, describing the brand as their personal "town hall." To them, giving a Darry Ring ring on Qixi and tying the symbolic red string of destiny embodied both a vow of commitment and a blessing of happiness.

Known worldwide for its true love philosophy of "ONE LOVE, ONE LIFETIME," Darry Ring has become a symbol of eternal devotion. Chinese culture continues to captivate the French, and more and more couples are visiting the Darry Ring Louvre store to seal their lifelong promises. For many, it has already become France's "second town hall."

