29.08.2025
Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market worth $1,009.4 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market by Technology (Membrane Technology, Diaphragm Technology), Application (Polyurethane Industry (MDI/TDI), PVC Production or Chlorination, Fumed Silica Production, Agrochemical, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', is expected to reach USD 1,009.4 million in 2030 from USD 865.9 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market'

80 - Tables
42 - Figures
136 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=113049270

The hydrochloric acid electrolysis industry is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for chlorine in primary industries like chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. Growth has been mostly attributed to a rise in the application of electrolysis technology in the recovery of chlorine in the by-product hydrochloric acid produced in processes, such as MDI/TDI and PVC. As industries aim at creating more sustainable and resource-efficient manufacturing, hydrochloric acid electrolysis allows players to adopt circularity and sustainability by being able to recycle chlorine, lower waste streams, and be less dependent on raw materials.

Membrane technology to be fastest-growing segment in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis market.

Membrane technology ranks third in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis technology as it has selective characteristics in certain industrial uses where satisfactory outcomes, low expenditure, and operational constraints, which do not demand high performance, are acceptable. The membrane cells operate in such a way that only free ions (usually protons) can pass through a selective membrane between the anode and cathode partitions without forming chlorine and hydrogen gases and enhancing the purity of the product.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=113049270

Fumed silica production segment accounted for third-largest share of hydrochloric acid electrolysis market in 2024.

The third-largest application in the hydrochloric acid electrolysis market is fumed silica production, which uses large quantities of hydrogen chloride (HCL) as a by-product in its manufacturing, especially through the process of the reaction of silicon tetrachloride (SiCl 4) with water vapor. This surplus HCL should either be neutralized or recycled constructively, such that it minimizes waste and adverse impact on the environment. The electrolysis process is a long-term solution to this by-product HCL, as by using the electrolysis process, this by-product can be converted into valuable chlorine and hydrogen that can be either reutilized internally within the plant or sold into the market.

North America held the third-largest share of global hydrochloric acid electrolysis market in 2024.

The third leading region in the market is North America because it has long-established chemical manufacturing, an increasing need to recover chlorine, and a growing interest in sustainable production methods. Major end-use industries in the region include polyurethane (MDI/TDI), PVC, and specialty chemicals, where high end-of-use volumes of by-product hydrochloric acid need high efficiency in recycling or conversions.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=113049270

Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany), Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy), Covestro AG (Germany), and Bluestar (Beijing) Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Companies and Hydrochloric Acid Electrolysis Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

© 2025 PR Newswire
