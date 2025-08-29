



HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Black Spade Capital Limited ('Black Spade') recommends that family offices place stronger emphasis on mainstream digital assets, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics-related funds, stocks or ETFs, as these three sectors are poised to become the core drivers of future economic growth. With the deepening of digitalization and intelligent technologies, traditional industries that integrate these emerging innovations can not only significantly boost productivity but also greatly enhance operational efficiency 'helping businesses maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly fierce market.Recently, Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade attended a private meeting with renowned investor Ms. Catherine Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest to explore cutting-edge trends within her investment portfolio. Ms. Wood has made forward-looking investments in areas such as AI, robotics, blockchain applications, energy storage, and cellular sequencing. Companies in these sectors are seen as having tremendous growth potential and represent key opportunities within the wave of technological advancement. Funds under her management are widely regarded as crucial investment portfolio for capturing the upside that innovation brings.Mr. Tam remarked that family offices should adjust their asset allocations based on their own risk tolerance level and make room for stocks or ETFs in these emerging industries which not only support their development but also to pursue higher returns. Ms. Wood also forecasted that by around 2030, the value of Bitcoin could reach USD1.5 million while Ethereum might rise to USD166,000 - reflecting her strong confidence in the future growth of cryptocurrencies. Mr. Tam believes that digital assets will gradually become a widely accepted new asset class and enter mainstream financial markets. Currently, although only less than 5% of investors have deep knowledge of this field, an increasing number of banks and government investment institutions are actively embracing the trend, creating strong market momentum.In summary, Black Spade Capital believes that family offices should act fast under the backdrop of changing times and proactively invest in funds, stocks and ETFs related to mainstream digital assets, AI, and robotics. In addition to driving future economic and technological development, these three sectors will also serve as key pillars for enhancing efficiency and competitiveness in traditional industries. Through scientific and rational asset allocation, family offices can not only improve investment returns but also participate in the next wave of the technological revolution.Photo caption:From the left: Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Ms. Catherine Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark InvestAbout Black Spade Capital LimitedBlack Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd. In 2024, Black Spade listed its second SPAC, Black Spade Acquisition II Co, which completed a business combination with global media and entertainment powerhouse The Generation Essentials Group in about 9 months in June 2025.