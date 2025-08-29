Agricultural Food Loss Reduction Solutions Market worth $22.50 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market is projected to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2030 from USD 14.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The agricultural food loss reduction solutions market is gaining momentum as global food systems face increasing pressure from population growth, climate change, and supply chain inefficiencies. Food loss, particularly between harvest and retail, continues to impact food security, resource utilization, and economic stability. According to the FAO, approximately 13.8% of global food production is lost before reaching consumers, with fresh produce and grains being the most affected.

To address these challenges, innovative solutions such as cold chain logistics, sensor-based monitoring, modified atmospheric packaging, and AI-driven analytics are being adopted across agricultural value chains. These technologies improve storage, handling, and transport conditions, reduce spoilage, and increase overall efficiency, making food systems more resilient and sustainable for the future.

Oilseed & pulses are projected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.

Oilseeds & pulses account for a significant share of the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market due to their large-scale production and vulnerability to post-harvest losses. In 2022, global pulse production reached approximately 96 million tonnes, with projections indicating a rise to 125 million tonnes by 2032, whereas oilseed-derived protein meal output is expected to reach 405 million tonnes by 2032, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook. Despite their relatively longer shelf life, these crops are prone to losses caused by inappropriate drying conditions, moisture retention, pest infestation, and substandard storage conditions, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The FAO estimates that 13.2% of global food is lost between harvest and retail, which includes a substantial portion of oilseeds and pulses. Consequently, investments in hermetic storage, moisture control technologies, and farmer capacity building are growing. These measures are crucial in improving supply chain efficiency, enhancing food security, and supporting the global shift toward sustainable protein sources.

Cold chain logistics segment is projected to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

Cold chain logistics is projected to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need to minimize agricultural food loss, particularly in fresh fruits, vegetables, and grains. According to the FAO, approximately 13.8% of food is lost globally between harvest and retail, with fresh produce accounting for up to 44% of total food loss and waste. In developing regions, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, cereals and grains face post-harvest losses of up to 20.5%, with transport and storage being significant contributors.

These figures underscore the critical role of cold chain infrastructure in preserving food quality and extending shelf life. The rising demand for temperature-controlled transportation, mainly for perishable agricultural commodities, is encouraging governments and private players to invest in cold chain modernization. As a result, the market is expected to witness steady growth, supported by policy frameworks, technological advancements, and growing consumer awareness of food quality and safety.

Europe is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in the agricultural food loss reduction solutions market, driven by its strong emphasis on sustainable food systems and high agricultural output. According to the European Commission, in 2023, fruit and vegetables accounted for 12.6% (EUR 68 billion) of total EU agricultural production, with 59.8 million tonnes of vegetables (including pulses) and 41.2 million tonnes of fruits and nuts produced.

As one of the world's leading producers of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, the EU's supply chain is vast but fragmented, with average orchard and vegetable farm sizes of just 2.5 ha and 2.7 ha, respectively. This fragmentation highlights the need for efficient loss reduction solutions across handling, transport, and storage. With a rising focus on export-quality produce and growing intra-EU trade, supply chain stakeholders have a strong opportunity to invest in and deploy innovative technologies to minimize post-harvest losses.

The report profiles key players such as Carrier (US), Thermo King (US), Lineage, Inc. (US), Americold (US), DECCO Postharvest (US), AgroFresh (Pennsylvania), JBT (US), Sealed Air (US), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), and Multivac (Germany).

