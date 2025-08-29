KuCoin Vice President Damen Chen Highlights Transparency and Compliance at Da Nang Finance and Tech Week in Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its Vice President and Head of Group Commercial, Mr. Damen Chen, joined industry leaders at the Da Nang Finance and Tech Week in Vietnam to discuss the central role of exchanges in building transparent liquidity and a sustainable digital asset market.

Speaking on the panel "Building the Digital Asset Market: The Central Role of Exchanges and Transparent Liquidity," Chen shared insights alongside executives from ONUS Exchange, Bitget Vietnam, and other industry representatives. He noted that while emerging markets have experienced rapid growth, liquidity transparency remains inconsistent, with issues such as fake volumes and shallow order books undermining trust. To address this, KuCoin has prioritized real-time order book data, regular proof-of-reserves reporting, and independent third-party audits, raising the bar for market accountability.

Chen emphasized that exchanges must serve as incubators rather than mere marketplaces, supporting local blockchain builders with fair listing opportunities, liquidity access, open APIs, and research insights. He also highlighted KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures, which actively invest in early-stage Vietnamese projects and help them expand to international markets.

On compliance and fair competition, Chen reiterated KuCoin's strict enforcement of KYC/AML standards and transparent listing processes. KuCoin was among the first global exchanges to implement mandatory KYC, setting higher industry standards and ensuring credibility for both users and regulators.

Chen further stressed the importance of proactive regulatory engagement, citing KuCoin's global experience in policy consultations, compliance sandboxes, and white paper drafting. He also referenced KuCoin's milestone participation in Thailand's G-Token initiative, the world's first publicly offered tokenized government bond, announced on August 27, 2025. This case, he said, shows how exchanges can work hand-in-hand with governments to pioneer compliant, innovative financial instruments.

Looking ahead, Chen noted that tokenization and DeFi will be driven by technologies such as decentralized custody, atomic orders, and automated liquidity models. With its young, tech-savvy population, Vietnam is well positioned to lead adoption, and KuCoin is working closely with universities and local communities to prepare the next generation of talent.

Concluding the discussion, Chen underscored KuCoin's long-term vision: "Exchanges are not only gateways to digital assets but also guardians of trust. By committing to security, compliance, and transparency, we can build a digital asset market that is sustainable, credible, and beneficial to all stakeholders."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global cryptocurrency platform serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin is ISO 27001:2022 certified and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760970/20250829_174245.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641815/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-vice-president-damen-chen-highlights-transparency-and-compliance-at-da-nang-finance-and-tech-week-in-vietnam-302541959.html