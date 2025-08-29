In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that large parts of South America recorded slight net increases in solar irradiance this winter despite sharp month-to-month contrasts in June and July. Winter in South America brought sharp month-to-month contrasts for solar generation, as the region experienced swings between unusually cold conditions and clear skies. While June and July largely offset one another in terms of irradiance anomalies, August closed the season with more balanced conditions, resulting in a slight net increase in available irradiance across large ...

