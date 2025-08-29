Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
PR Newswire
29.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
Taiwantrade.com Expands Sector-Specific Portals to Strengthen Trade Ties with Middle East and Gulf regions

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's official B2B portal, has launched 6 brand-new Sector Online Showcases: Auto Parts (auto.taiwantrade.com), Hardware (fastener.taiwantrade.com), Hand Tools (handtools.taiwantrade.com), Plumbing (plumbing.taiwantrade.com), Machinery (machinery.taiwantrade.com), and Machine Tools (machinetools.taiwantrade.com).

Taiwan is globally recognized for its strength in these sectors. With proven reliability and strong OEM/ODM capabilities, Taiwan is well-positioned to support the Middle East and Gulf regions-in achieving long-term economic diversification by providing industrial technology, equipment, and expertise essential for infrastructure and manufacturing development. Now, visit these six showcases to discover suitable suppliers or products-and send out the inquiries to seize new business opportunities.

And there's more-In helping you connect with suppliers, Taiwantrade.com also offers a range of Customized Sourcing Services, Meet Supplier Online, for instance. This complimentary video conferencing service enables international buyers to conduct real-time meetings with pre-qualified Taiwanese suppliers. It's free, fast, and designed to make your sourcing experience as smooth and interactive as possible.

About Taiwantrade
Taiwantrade.com is organized by TITA and operated by TAITRA, the largest nonprofit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 2002, Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's largest B2B sourcing platform, offering free access to over 660,000 products from more than 72,000 verified Taiwanese suppliers. As a comprehensive trade promoting platform, Taiwantrade.com offers reliable, trustworthy, and efficient services, including trade matching, customized sourcing, e-magazine publications, and newsletters. (Ad by TITA)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taiwantradecom-expands-sector-specific-portals-to-strengthen-trade-ties-with-middle-east-and-gulf-regions-302540039.html

