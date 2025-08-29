Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim closes Nigeria divestment



29.08.2025 / 13:05 CET/CEST





Holcim has completed the divestment of its Nigeria business, selling its entire 83.81% shareholding in Lafarge Africa PLC to Huaxin Cement at an equity value of USD 1 billion on a 100% basis before dividend adjustments. Martin Kriegner, Regional Head Asia, Middle East & Africa: "We are pleased to have found in Huaxin Cement a trusted buyer that is committed to further developing the business in Nigeria. At the same time, the sale proceeds give Holcim additional capacity for our growth-focused capital allocation. We wish Lafarge Africa PLC and Huaxin Cement continued success." About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 16.2 billion1 in 2024, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 48,000 employees in 45 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to roofing and walling - powered by premium brands including ECOPlanet, ECOPact, and ECOCycle®. 1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here . Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

