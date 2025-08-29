Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Holcim has completed the divestment of its Nigeria business, selling its entire 83.81% shareholding in Lafarge Africa PLC to Huaxin Cement at an equity value of USD 1 billion on a 100% basis before dividend adjustments.
Martin Kriegner, Regional Head Asia, Middle East & Africa: "We are pleased to have found in Huaxin Cement a trusted buyer that is committed to further developing the business in Nigeria. At the same time, the sale proceeds give Holcim additional capacity for our growth-focused capital allocation. We wish Lafarge Africa PLC and Huaxin Cement continued success."
About Holcim
1 Net sales 2024 restated following spin-off; excludes net sales to Amrize.
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2190798 29.08.2025 CET/CEST