Admiral Markets AS 2025 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

In a period marked by lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, Admiral Markets AS demonstrated its commitment to operational discipline and strategic realignment. Net trading income was EUR 4.1 million (6M 2024: EUR 6.9 million).

(6M 2024: EUR 6.9 million). Net loss was EUR -3.5 million (6M 2024: net profit EUR 0.9 million).

(6M 2024: net profit EUR 0.9 million). The number of active clients stood at 23,190. The Group is now focused on rebuilding and expanding its client base following a temporary strategic pause.

In 2024, Admirals voluntarily suspended the onboarding of new European clients for Admirals Europe Ltd. in alignment with recommendations from the CySEC regulator. This temporary measure reflected our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client trust.

After successfully implementing all required measures, Admirals resumed client onboarding in the EU in March 2025, re-engaging with a key market. User acquisition efforts intensified in the second quarter of 2025, reinforcing our position as a trusted multi-asset investment brokerage and responsible partner.

The Group remains confident in its future and diversified strategy, underpinned by market-leading trading technology, a robust financial position, and operational progress achieved in recent years. Admirals is well-positioned for sustainable growth, with a clear focus on aligning with client objectives and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Due from credit institutions 26,065 19,381 Due from investment companies 11,692 13,362 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 910 1,602 Loans and receivables 25,390 29,231 Inventories 259 665 Other assets 681 650 Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 1,212 1,041 Right-of-use asset 1,515 1,757 Intangible fixed assets 2,322 2,821 Total assets 74,226 74,690 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 328 333 Liabilities and prepayments 4,090 744 Subordinated debt securities 1,347 1,347 Lease liabilities 1,767 2,025 Total liabilities 7,532 4,449 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 63,849 67,396 Total equity 66,694 70,241 Total liabilities and equity 74,226 74,690

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 13,917 21,954 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 413 656 Brokerage and commission fee expense -10,308 -15,951 Other trading activity related income 142 248 Other trading activity related expense -48 0 Net income from trading 4,116 6,907 Other income similar to interest 0 38 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 569 633 Interest expense -73 -78 Other income 216 212 Other expense 0 0 Net gains on exchange rate changes -631 121 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -94 -145 Personnel expenses -1,986 -2,158 Operating expenses -4,560 -3,695 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -861 -738 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -243 -242 (Loss) / Profit before income tax -3,547 855 Income tax 0 0 Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period -3,547 855 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -3,547 855 Basic and diluted earnings per share -8.78 2.12

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/