29.08.2025
Admirals Group AS 2025 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

Admirals Group AS 2025 Unaudited 6 Months Financial Results

In a period marked by lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, Admirals Group demonstrated its commitment to operational discipline and strategic realignment:

  • Net trading income was EUR 13.3 million (6M 2024: EUR 22.0 million).
  • Operating expenses decreased by 20% in the first half of 2025 to EUR 18.3 million (6M 2024: EUR 22.9 million).
  • Net loss was EUR -5.9 million (6M 2024: EUR -1.2 million).
  • The number of active clients stood at 23,190. The Group is now focused on rebuilding and expanding its client base following a temporary strategic pause.

In 2024, Admirals voluntarily suspended the onboarding of new European clients for Admirals Europe Ltd. in alignment with recommendations from the CySEC regulator. This temporary measure reflected our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client trust.

After successfully implementing all required measures, Admirals resumed client onboarding in the EU in March 2025, re-engaging with a key market. User acquisition efforts intensified in the second quarter of 2025, reinforcing our position as a trusted multi-asset investment brokerage and responsible partner.

The Group remains confident in its future and diversified strategy, underpinned by market-leading trading technology, a robust financial position, and operational progress achieved in recent years. Admirals is well-positioned for sustainable growth, with a clear focus on aligning with client objectives and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202531.12.2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents41,90641,607
Due from investment companies16,93518,736
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss9101,228
Loans and receivables4,3208,315
Inventories259665
Other assets2,0992,092
Tangible fixed assets1,4491,359
Right-of-use assets2,0772,541
Intangible assets2,6513,304
Total assets72,60679,847
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss328334
Liabilities and accruals3,2063,326
Deferred tax liability00
Subordinated debt securities4,1044,103
Lease liabilities2,3512,818
Total liabilities9,98910,581
Equity
Share capital250250
Own shares-956-456
Statutory reserve capital2525
Currency translation reserve-75630
Retained earnings64,05469,417
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent62,61769,266
Non-controlling interest00
Total equity62,61769,266
Total liabilities and equity72,60679,847

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202530.06.2024
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers14,12523,003
Brokerage and commission fee revenue593785
Brokerage and commission fee expense-1,365-1,793
Other trading activity related income159290
Other trading activity related expense-195-324
Net income from trading13,31721,961
Other income similar to interest037
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method827467
Interest expense-233-234
Other income195261
Other expenses-384-264
Net losses on exchange rate changes-1,257-488
Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss0-145
Personnel expenses-6,147-7,064
Operating expenses-10,716-13,864
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-1,074-1,406
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-380-392
(Loss) before income tax-5,852-1,131
Income tax-12-21
(Loss) for the reporting period-5,864-1,152
Other comprehensive income / (loss):
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation adjustment-786470
Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period-786470
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period-6,650-682
Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent-5,863-1,170
Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest019
(Loss) for the reporting period-5,863-1,151
Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent-5,863-700
Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest019
Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period-5,863-681
Basic and diluted earnings per share-2.38-0.47

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/


