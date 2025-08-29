EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Brödernas Group AB (publ) delays the publication of the Group's quarterly financial statements for the second quarter 2025



29.08.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





August 29, 2025, 12:00 CET Brödernas Group AB (publ) delays the publication of the Group's quarterly financial statements for the second quarter 2025 Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas") SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 (the "Existing Bonds"). Brödernas shall, in accordance with Section 14.1 (b) of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds, publish quarterly reports for the Group no later than 2 months after expiry of each financial quarter. Due to the ongoing restructuring process, Brödernas will postpone the publication of the quarterly interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the financial quarter ending 30 June 2025 (the "Q2 Report") until further notice. An event of default under the Existing Bonds will occur if the Q2 Report has not been published following the applicable grace period of 15 Business Days under the terms of the Existing Bonds. The Group's current assessment is that the Q2 Report will be published before the expiry of such 15 Business Days grace period. For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO press@brodernas.nu This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



29.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

