Chagee Holdings Limited: Chagee Announces Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) ("Chagee" or the "Company"), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights1

As of June 30, 2025, there were 7,038 teahouses within the Company's teahouse network in Greater China and overseas, representing a 40.9% increase in the number of teahouses as of June 30, 2024.

Total GMV generated in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB8,103.1 million, representing a 15.5% increase from the same quarter of 2024, driven by teahouse network expansion in both Greater China and overseas.

Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China was RMB404,352 in the second quarter of 2025.

Chagee's Mobile Mini Program amassed a total of 206.9 million registered members as of June 30, 2025, representing a 42.7% increase in the number of registered members as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 10.2% to RMB3,331.9 million (US$465.1 million) from RMB3,023.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB107.6 million (US$15.0 million), representing an operating margin of 3.2%, compared to RMB743.9 million, or an operating margin of 24.6%, in the same quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income decreased by 87.7% to RMB77.2 million (US$10.8 million) from RMB628.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income, which adjusts for share-based compensation expenses in the amount of RMB552.5 million, was RMB629.8 million (US$87.9 million), representing a 0.1% year-over-year increase. The significant amount of share-based compensation expenses recognized in the second quarter of 2025 were related to the vesting of share-based awards with performance condition related to the IPO.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 10.2% to RMB3,331.9 million (US$465.1 million) from RMB3,023.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Net revenues from franchised teahouses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB3,020.7 million (US$421.7 million), representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB2,847.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to the expansion of the Company's franchised teahouse footprint. Net revenues from franchised teahouses represented 90.7% of the Company's total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025. Geographically, the increase was mainly attributable to the increase in the domestic market and, to a lesser extent, to the Company's overseas expansion.

in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB3,020.7 million (US$421.7 million), representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB2,847.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to the expansion of the Company's franchised teahouse footprint. Net revenues from franchised teahouses represented 90.7% of the Company's total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025. Geographically, the increase was mainly attributable to the increase in the domestic market and, to a lesser extent, to the Company's overseas expansion. Net revenues from company-owned teahouses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB311.2 million (US$43.4 million), representing an increase of 77.3% from RMB175.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of company-owned teahouse network. Net revenues from company-owned teahouses represented 9.3% of the Company's total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased by 41.5% to RMB3,224.3 million (US$450.1 million) from RMB2,279.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Cost of materials, storage and logistics was RMB1,536.8 million (US$214.5 million), representing a decrease of 1.5% from RMB1,560.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by lower equipment costs due to fewer new store openings and improved procurement cost controls through better supplier negotiations, partially offset by higher logistics expenses from the expanding teahouse network density.

was RMB1,536.8 million (US$214.5 million), representing a decrease of 1.5% from RMB1,560.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by lower equipment costs due to fewer new store openings and improved procurement cost controls through better supplier negotiations, partially offset by higher logistics expenses from the expanding teahouse network density. Company-owned teahouse operating costs were RMB184.1 million (US$25.7 million), representing an increase of 72.8% from RMB106.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from an increase of 121 company-owned teahouses, which drove the increase in payroll, store rental, utilities, and other store operating expenses.

were RMB184.1 million (US$25.7 million), representing an increase of 72.8% from RMB106.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from an increase of 121 company-owned teahouses, which drove the increase in payroll, store rental, utilities, and other store operating expenses. Other operating costs were RMB173.7 million (US$24.3 million), representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB127.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to (i) an increase of RMB41.9 million in payroll expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses), which was attributable to the personnel expansion enabling the Company to scale its franchised teahouse operations and accelerate overseas market penetration, and (ii) an increase of RMB15.8 million in share-based compensation expenses. Other operating costs as a percentage of total net revenues were 5.2%, compared to 4.2% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB173.7 million (US$24.3 million), representing an increase of 36.2% from RMB127.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to (i) an increase of RMB41.9 million in payroll expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses), which was attributable to the personnel expansion enabling the Company to scale its franchised teahouse operations and accelerate overseas market penetration, and (ii) an increase of RMB15.8 million in share-based compensation expenses. Other operating costs as a percentage of total net revenues were 5.2%, compared to 4.2% in the same quarter of 2024. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB385.0 million (US$53.8 million), representing an increase of 54.6% from RMB249.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases of (i) RMB58.1 million in payroll (excluding share-based compensation expenses), utilities, office expenses, and travel expenses due to the expansion of the Company's sales and marketing team; (ii) RMB43.6 million in advertising expenses associated with branding activities, new product launches, IP collaborations and related marketing campaigns; and (iii) RMB31.1 million in share-based compensation expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 11.6%, compared to 8.2% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB385.0 million (US$53.8 million), representing an increase of 54.6% from RMB249.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases of (i) RMB58.1 million in payroll (excluding share-based compensation expenses), utilities, office expenses, and travel expenses due to the expansion of the Company's sales and marketing team; (ii) RMB43.6 million in advertising expenses associated with branding activities, new product launches, IP collaborations and related marketing campaigns; and (iii) RMB31.1 million in share-based compensation expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 11.6%, compared to 8.2% in the same quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB944.6 million (US$131.9 million), representing an increase of 301.1% from RMB235.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases of (i) RMB505.4 million in share-based compensation expenses for administration and research staffs; (ii) RMB112.6 million in rental, utilities, office, travel, and professional service expenses for administration, which was primarily related to the Company's business expansion; and (iii) RMB52.6 million in payroll expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) due to the staff augmentation of administrative personnel to align with the Company's expanded operational footprint and global market outreach. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 28.3%, compared to 7.8% in the same quarter of 2024.



Net income was RMB77.2 million (US$10.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a net income margin of 2.3%, compared to RMB628.7 million, or a net income margin of 20.8%, in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB629.8 million (US$87.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a non-GAAP net income margin of 18.9%, compared to RMB629.0 million, or a non-GAAP net income margin of 20.8%, in the same quarter of 2024.

Basic net income per ordinary share was RMB0.36 (US$0.05) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.55 in the same quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.35 (US$0.05) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.55 in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic net income per ordinary share was RMB3.35 (US$0.47) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.55 in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB3.30 (US$0.46) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.55 in the same quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and time deposits were RMB8,886.8 million (US$1,240.5 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB4,868.7 million as of December 31, 2024.



Key Operating Data

For the three months ended or as of Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Total teahouses 4,996 5,828 6,440 6,681 7,038 Franchised teahouses 4,878 5,676 6,271 6,490 6,799 Greater China market 4,783 5,566 6,145 6,362 6,666 Overseas markets 95 110 126 128 133 Company-owned teahouses 118 152 169 191 239 Greater China market 98 126 139 150 164 Overseas markets 20 26 30 41 75 Total GMV (RMB in million) 7,016.7 8,301.4 8,177.2 8,226.8 8,103.1 Greater China market 6,884.1 8,130.1 7,975.7 8,048.4 7,867.9 Overseas markets 132.6 171.3 201.5 178.4 235.2 Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China (RMB) 537,954 527,956 455,996 431,973 404,352 Same store GMV growth 38.0% 1.5% (18.4)% (18.9)% (23.0)% Greater China market 37.3% 0.4% (19.3)% (19.1)% (23.1)% Overseas markets 60.0% 57.6% 29.2% (8.4)% (18.1)% Cumulative registered members (in million) 145.0 162.4 177.3 192.4 206.9 Active members for the period (in million) 44.1 44.7 42.5 44.9 38.6

North America Leadership Update

During the second quarter, the Company strengthened its North American expansion capabilities through key executive appointments to its leadership team, Emily Chang joined as Chief Commercial Officer for North America. Chang brings deep cross-sector experience in food and beverage, tech retail, and advertising. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer, West at VML, a global creative and tech agency. Prior to that, she served in several roles including CEO, China for McCann Worldgroup; Chief Marketing Officer for Starbucks China; and Chief Commercial Officer for InterContinental Hotels Group.

Additionally, Aaron Harris was appointed Chief Development Officer for North America, leveraging his proven track record in rapid market expansion. Harris comes to Chagee from Dutch Bros Coffee, where he served as Senior Vice President of Development. Prior to Dutch Bros, Harris was Vice President of Development for Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. and owner/operator of AH Consultants, Inc., which served clients across sectors including Jack in the Box and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These strategic hires position Chagee to accelerate its entry into the North American market, combining deep local market expertise with proven experience in scaling premium beverage and hospitality brands across diverse consumer segments.

Key Definitions

GMV (gross merchandise value) refers to gross merchandise value, a key operating metric that the Company's management uses to measure and evaluate teahouses' sales performance, which represents the sales value of product(s) in consumer orders (excluding unfulfilled, canceled or returned consumer orders, and including relevant value-added taxes) before discounts, if any, are applied, including shipping charges paid by consumers for orders placed on its mobile mini program, but excluding those charges paid by consumers for orders placed on other third-party online delivery platforms.

(gross merchandise value) refers to gross merchandise value, a key operating metric that the Company's management uses to measure and evaluate teahouses' sales performance, which represents the sales value of product(s) in consumer orders (excluding unfulfilled, canceled or returned consumer orders, and including relevant value-added taxes) before discounts, if any, are applied, including shipping charges paid by consumers for orders placed on its mobile mini program, but excluding those charges paid by consumers for orders placed on other third-party online delivery platforms. Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period.

is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period. Same store GMV growth refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods.

refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods. Registered members refer to member accounts registered with our mobile mini program.

refer to member accounts registered with our mobile mini program. Active members refer to registered members who placed an order for the Company's products at least once in a given period.

refer to registered members who placed an order for the Company's products at least once in a given period. Non-GAAP net income. Calculated by net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Calculated by net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.



About Chagee

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess the operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of the operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using this non-GAAP financial measure is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the operations. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling this non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance. The Company encourages you to review the financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measure reflects adjustments for share-based compensation expense. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense is appropriate because it eliminates the impact of non-cash expenses that are based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies due to factors that are unrelated to their core operating performance and that can be outside of their control. Although the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from the non-GAAP measure, equity compensation has been, and will continue to be, an important part of future compensation strategy and a significant component of future expenses and may increase in future periods.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2025.

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,754,783 8,600,190 1,200,540 Restricted cash 13,898 27,601 3,853 Time deposits 100,000 259,000 36,155 Accounts receivable, net 121,967 160,239 22,369 Inventories 132,069 147,472 20,586 Prepayments and other current assets, net 315,404 325,172 45,392 Amounts due from related parties 1,547 3,645 509 Total current assets 5,439,668 9,523,319 1,329,404 Non-current assets Long-term investments 2,403 2,820 394 Property and equipment, net 249,003 339,790 47,433 Deferred tax assets, net 253,210 262,162 36,596 Right-of-use assets, net 542,202 749,603 104,641 Goodwill 11,837 11,837 1,652 Intangible assets 8,440 10,535 1,471 Other non-current assets 89,343 167,022 23,315 Total non-current assets 1,156,438 1,543,769 215,502 Total Assets 6,596,106 11,067,088 1,544,906 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 597,091 533,668 74,497 Contract liabilities, current 265,341 234,298 32,707 Taxes payable 217,387 186,967 26,100 Operating lease liabilities, current 195,438 241,670 33,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,022,671 940,346 131,266 Total current liabilities 2,297,928 2,136,949 298,306 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities, non-current 257,305 226,690 31,645 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 352,618 507,772 70,882 Total non-current liabilities 609,923 734,462 102,527 Total liabilities 2,907,851 2,871,411 400,833

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Mezzanine equity 933,780 - - Shareholders' equity Class A Ordinary shares 27 90 13 Class B Ordinary shares 49 49 7 Treasury stock (210,082 ) (210,082 ) (29,326 ) Additional paid-in capital 90,853 4,726,953 659,857 Statutory reserve 18,437 18,437 2,574 Retained earnings 2,752,024 3,480,341 485,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,597 (38,525 ) (5,378 ) Total shareholders' equity of the Company 2,653,905 7,977,263 1,113,584 Non-controlling interests 100,570 218,414 30,489 Total shareholders' equity 2,754,475 8,195,677 1,144,073 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 6,596,106 11,067,088 1,544,906

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2025

2024 2025

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net revenues from franchised teahouses 2,847,801 3,020,668 421,669 5,237,485 6,170,590 861,381 Net revenues from company-owned teahouses 175,536 311,213 43,444 292,423 554,002 77,336 Total net revenues 3,023,337 3,331,881 465,113 5,529,908 6,724,592 938,717 Cost of materials, storage and logistics* (1,560,829 ) (1,536,787 ) (214,528 ) (2,877,069 ) (3,127,072 ) (436,523 ) Company-owned teahouse operating costs (106,531 ) (184,132 ) (25,704 ) (164,697 ) (341,175 ) (47,626 ) Other operating costs (127,529 ) (173,723 ) (24,251 ) (223,538 ) (346,181 ) (48,325 ) Sales and marketing expenses (249,028 ) (385,040 ) (53,750 ) (361,568 ) (684,363 ) (95,533 ) General and administrative expenses (235,497 ) (944,585 ) (131,859 ) (453,170 ) (1,297,411 ) (181,112 ) Total operating expenses (2,279,414 ) (3,224,267 ) (450,092 ) (4,080,042 ) (5,796,202 ) (809,119 ) Income from operations 743,923 107,614 15,021 1,449,866 928,390 129,598 Financial income, net 7,979 50,830 7,096 17,196 66,524 9,286 Others, net 35,140 45,197 6,309 64,480 44,790 6,252 Income before income tax 787,042 203,641 28,426 1,531,542 1,039,704 145,136 Income tax expenses (158,321 ) (126,403 ) (17,645 ) (307,719 ) (285,149 ) (39,805 ) Net income 628,721 77,238 10,781 1,223,823 754,555 105,331 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (6,870 ) (7,697 ) (1,074 ) (7,710 ) (6,156 ) (859 ) Net income attributable to the Company 621,851 69,541 9,707 1,216,113 748,399 104,472 Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (15,317 ) (3,843 ) (536 ) (29,930 ) (20,082 ) (2,803 ) Cumulative undeclared dividends on convertible redeemable preferred shares (15,050 ) (2,944 ) (411 ) (26,967 ) (15,702 ) (2,192 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 591,484 62,754 8,760 1,159,216 712,615 99,477 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted - Basic 100,622,884 168,594,146 168,594,146 102,533,192 133,861,975 133,861,975 - Diluted 100,622,884 171,130,715 171,130,715 102,533,192 169,862,430 169,862,430 Net income per ordinary share - Basic 3.55 0.36 0.05 6.87 4.12 0.58 - Diluted 3.55 0.35 0.05 6.87 3.25 0.45

* Cost of materials, storage and logistics was previously reported separately as (i) cost of materials and (ii) storage and logistics costs. It consists primarily of costs for materials and ingredients used for resale or production, as well as costs incurred for inventory storage and related logistics activities. This reclassification has been applied retrospectively.

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2025

2024 2025

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 987,032 611,127 85,310 1,510,505 971,159 135,570 Net cash used in investing activities (62,493 ) (116,825 ) (16,308 ) (106,330 ) (309,304 ) (43,178 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (88,833 ) 3,036,205 423,838 (74,959 ) 3,238,377 452,059 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash 1,952 (36,102 ) (5,040 ) 2,769 (41,122 ) (5,740 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 837,658 3,494,405 487,800 1,331,985 3,859,110 538,711 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the beginning of the period 2,817,007 5,133,386 716,593 2,322,680 4,768,681 665,682 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the end of the period 3,654,665 8,627,791 1,204,393 3,654,665 8,627,791 1,204,393

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, all amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ A. Non-GAAP net income Net income 628,721 77,238 10,781 1,223,823 754,555 105,331 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses* 243 552,529 77,130 603 552,529 77,130 Non-GAAP net income 628,964 629,767 87,911 1,224,426 1,307,084 182,461 B. Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted: - Basic 100,622,884 168,594,146 168,594,146 102,533,192 133,861,975 133,861,975 - Diluted 100,622,884 171,130,715 171,130,715 102,533,192 169,862,430 169,862,430 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share: - Basic 3.55 3.35 0.47 6.87 7.24 1.01 - Diluted 3.55 3.30 0.46 6.87 5.71 0.80

* The components of the Company's share-based compensation expenses are as follows (all amounts in thousands):