High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.: High Arctic Overseas Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: A40JGT | ISIN: CA42964K1012
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:05
0,630 Euro
+5,00 % +0,030
High Arctic Overseas Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic Overseas") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic Overseas held on August 28, 2025 (the "Meeting"). 31 shareholders holding a total of 7,139,376 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 57.35% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on July 11, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at three with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated July 18, 2025 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FORVOTES WITHHELD
Michael R. Binnion?99.46%?
?(6,851,159)?

?0.54%?
?(37,276)?

Michael J. (Mike) Maguire?99.44%?
?(6,849,662)?

?0.56%?
?(38,773)?

Bruce Apana?99.47%?
?(6,852,234)?

?0.53%?
?(36,201)?

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution re-approving the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation.

About High Arctic ?Overseas Holdings Corp.
High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

For further information, please contact:
Matt Cocks
Chief Financial Officer
1.587.320.1301

High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.
Suite 2350, 330-5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
www.higharctic.com
Email: info@higharctic.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
