Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in spine and interventional spine technology that improves spinal surgery outcomes, today announced its financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Significant Financial and Business Events

Continued revenue growth - Q2 2025 revenues increased by 10.2% to $4.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in the same period the previous year.

- Q2 2025 revenues increased by 10.2% to $4.5 million, compared to $4.1 million in the same period the previous year. EBITDAC improvement - Q2 2025 EBITDAC was $141,745, an improvement from $105,522 compared to Q2 2024 and a sequential increase from $(20,924) in Q1 2025.

- Q2 2025 EBITDAC was $141,745, an improvement from $105,522 compared to Q2 2024 and a sequential increase from $(20,924) in Q1 2025. Key product milestones - during Q2 2025 the company surpassed key product milestones, with more than 2,500 procedures using SiLO SI Joint Fusion System and 1,500 surgeries using DEXA-C.

- during Q2 2025 the company surpassed key product milestones, with more than 2,500 procedures using SiLO SI Joint Fusion System and 1,500 surgeries using DEXA-C. Prepared launch of Hydra A.E.R.O. - company procured inventory of newly FDA-cleared product for initial surgeries, which commenced in early Q3 2025.

- company procured inventory of newly FDA-cleared product for initial surgeries, which commenced in early Q3 2025. Publication of new clinical study - Evaluated the biomechanical performance of Aurora Spine's SiLO TFX MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System compared to traditional posterolateral transosseous techniques, which demonstrated SiLO TFX's superior performance, leading to positive patient outcomes.

- Evaluated the biomechanical performance of Aurora Spine's SiLO TFX MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System compared to traditional posterolateral transosseous techniques, which demonstrated SiLO TFX's superior performance, leading to positive patient outcomes. Improved DEXA-C and cervical sales - The Company renewed its focus on the cervical spine market in Q1 and Q2 2025 with $794,000 in cervical sales compared to $467,000 sales in the same six month period in 2024, an increase of 70% or $327,000. The majority of the increase is due to sales of the DEXA-C cervical implant.

The Company renewed its focus on the cervical spine market in Q1 and Q2 2025 with $794,000 in cervical sales compared to $467,000 sales in the same six month period in 2024, an increase of 70% or $327,000. The majority of the increase is due to sales of the DEXA-C cervical implant. DEXA-L Moving to market: Aurora made good progress on integrating its DEXA technology into its Solo standalone lumbar cage. Currently this cage is a solid titanium product, not well differentiated in the marketplace. With the phasing out of our Ti-Nano PEEK lumbar cages due to supply issues, the Sales of lumbar implants to orthopedic and neurosurgeons have declined 19% from the first half of 2024 to the same period in 2025. The new product will be rebranded the DEXA-L and remain a stand-alone lumbar cage. We expect it to launch in Q3 2025.

Management Commentary

"Second quarter results continued to demonstrate growth and solid operational performance as we build our sales efforts in the marketplace and advance our proprietary products amongst medical professionals," said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine. "As a company, we are highly focused on the continued commercialization efforts of our proprietary product platforms that we've developed in the past few years. The market is ripe for more minimally invasive procedures to help alleviate back pain issues in patients. As we continue to educate the marketplace, we are focused on creating the proper balance with both pain interventionalists and neuro/ortho surgeons. While the SiLO-TFX system and the ZIP-51 continue to carry a good portion of our sales efforts, we've also experienced some renewed traction with our DEXA-C cervical implant, which has seen sales increase by 70% in the first half of the year. However, we must improve our presence in the lumbar spine field. We're already executing a focused plan to tighten targeting, elevating case support, and converting more opportunities into recurring accounts. This bodes well for the launch of our DEXA-L series, which is commencing in the coming weeks."

"During the second quarter we were able to leverage our manufacturing capabilities in a timely manner in order to build initial inventory of our newest product platform Hydra A.E.R.O., a facet fusion system. After the quarter's end, we conducted initial surgeries ahead of schedule and the procedures went very well. We have received initial feedback and will continue to expect a ramp up of surgeries for the remainder of the year," added Mr. Northcutt.

"We have put together a strong team that is focused on educating the medical marketplace about our portfolio of proprietary products, focused on minimally invasive procedures that are beneficial to patients. We continue to forge forward with building out our sales efforts and educating the industry about our products. We had a very successful ASPN Conference in July and many of our discussions were with doctors that are eager to learn more about the Hydra A.E.R.O., as well as other products we offer. I'm excited about our future prospects and look forward to building upon the recent successes," concluded Mr. Northcutt.

Chad Clouse, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Spine, commented, "Financially speaking, the second quarter performed well, with over 10% increase in revenues and solid gross profit margins. While we seek to add more salespeople in strategic areas of the country, we continue to be diligent with our capital and tightly monitor all expenses to strive towards consistent profitability."

Financial Results

Revenue Growth: Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $4.50 million, an increase of 10.2% when compared to $4.02 million in the same quarter one year ago. The improvements in revenues over 2024 were due to more procedures conducted in ambulatory surgical and pain centers that incorporated Aurora products like the ZIP and SiLO TFX. The Company targeted the pain market with increased marketing, training, new product releases, and an increase in the sales staff. Offsetting this has been a decline in sales to the Ortho/Neuro surgical market primarily lead by lower lumbar cage sales as the Company transitions away from solid titanium and PEEK materials and works to introduce our proprietary DEXA technology.

Gross Margin: Gross margin on total revenues were 62.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 62.4% in Q2 of 2024. Gross margin was in-line when compared to last year and improved from Q1 of 2025 as the company continues to sell more proprietary products.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $2.97 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.74 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating expenses in Q2 2025 included $0.298 million of non-cash expenses, compared to $0.217 million of non-cash expenses. Operating expenses were higher during the current quarter primarily due to an increase in sales commissions, marketing and insurance offset by a decrease in G&A and consulting fees.

EBITDAC: EBITDAC (a non-GAAP figure non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation) was $141,745 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $105,522 in the second quarter of 2024. EBITDAC was improved from year ago results due to higher revenue levels.

Net loss: Net loss was $(0.199) million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024 with a loss of $(0.154) million. Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share was $(0.00) per share in the second quarter of 2025 and $(0.00) per share for the second quarter of 2024.

Full financial statements can be found on SEDAR at ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

SELECTED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INFORMATION

The following table summarizes selected key financial data.

As at June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 $ $ $ Cash 580,978 488,693 825,621 Receivables 4,089,212 4,098,086 3,784,857 Prepaid and other current assets 192,736 229,444 276,084 Inventory 3,831,694 3,817,659 3,613,557 Current assets 8,694,620 8,633,882 8,500,119 Note receivable 275,367 295,871 323,663 Intangible assets 745,020 785,314 801,625 Property and equipment 1,852,650 2,038,936 2,047,989 Total assets 11,567,657 11,754,003 11,673,387 Current liabilities 4,290,155 4,263,723 3,884,233 Non-current liabilities 3,328,779 3,361,493 3,391,892 Share capital 27,720,815 27,720,815 27,657,591





SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The parent Company's functional currency is the Canadian dollar (CAD). The functional currency of the Company's US subsidiary Aurora is the United Sates dollar (USD). Consolidated financial statements are presented in USD.

Operating results for each quarter for the last two fiscal years are presented in the table below.

Quarters End June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 4,497,381 4,417,027 4,702,317 4,767,121 4,079,543 4,013,801 4,044,234 3,949,530 Cost of goods sold (1,698,257) (1,854,244) (1,982,273) (1,884,637 ) (1,532,173 ) (1,529,538 ) (1,749,216 ) (1,592,530 ) Gross profit 2,799,124 2,562,783 2,720,044 2,882,484 2,547,370 2,484,263 2,295,018 2,357,000 Operating expenses 2,971,754 2,879,114 3,372,741 2,811,364 2,701,478 2,751,188 2,580,613 2,606,618 EBITDAC* 141,745 (20,924) (320,362) 380,117 105,522 117,171 109,734 120,796 Net loss (198,760) (349,678) (652,697) 71,120 (154,108 ) (266,925 ) (285,595 ) (249,618 ) Basic and diluted loss per share** (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) 0.00 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 )

* EBITDAC is a non-GAAP, non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation. This amount includes Gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment and Other income (expense).

** Outstanding options and warrants have not been included in the calculation of the diluted loss per share as they would have the effect of being anti-dilutive.

