Fraunhofer Institute for Electron Beam and Plasma Technology (FEP) researchers are using roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography to produce visually seamless building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) modules. Fraunhofer FEP researchers are developing aesthetically appealing finishes for BIPV. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. The institute's Design-PV project is testing decorative films for facade elements, finished using roll-to-roll nanoimprint lithography (NIL). Fraunhofer FEP said NIL fabricates surface topographies on polymer films with feature ...

