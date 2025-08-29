Delivered 670 New Charging Ports, +59% Year-Over-Year

Recognized Revenue of $3.4 Million, +279% Year-Over-Year

Gross Profit of $0.8 Million, +257% Year-Over-Year

Net and Comprehensive Loss Reduced by 75% Year-Over-Year

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is announcing the release of its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

"Fiscal 2026 is off to a strong start with disciplined execution and healthy demand across our markets, delivering $3.4 million in revenue, $0.8 million in gross profit, and a 75% reduction in net loss year over year.

"Our network scaled to more than 5,900 charging ports sold across North America, with registered users on the Hypercharge app surpassing 30,000. In the quarter, we delivered 670 charging ports, including 12 DC fast charging ports, and launched Hypercharge Halo, the first charging station designed by our team and a milestone in expanding our product platform. We also advanced flagship programs with the delivery of 500 stations at Oakridge Park, one of Canada's largest redevelopment projects, and continued progress on our multi-year partnership with Auctus Property Fund to deploy 444 stations across 16 rental communities by Fall 2027.

"Our priorities are clear: expand our network, grow recurring revenue, and maintain discipline in capital allocation, including the addition of new sales and service personnel. In parallel, Hypercharge is advancing the evolution of our business. To strengthen long term scalability, we are making investments in technology and organizational structure to further support our customers as we expand into energy management markets. These initiatives are designed to unlock new revenue opportunities and enhance shareholder value, laying the foundation for the next phase of Hypercharge's growth."

- David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge

Business and Pipeline Highlights (for the three months ended June 30, 2025):

Charging Ports: Surpassed 5,900 charging ports sold across Canada and the United States, an increase of over 59% compared to June 30, 2024.

Revenue Growth: The Company achieved recognized revenue of $3,404,582 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This represents an increase of $2,506,333 (279%) compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, driven by strong market demand and higher delivery of customer orders during the quarter.

Gross Profit Growth: The Company reported quarterly gross profit of $841,392 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $605,591 (257%) compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by increased sales volume of EV charging equipment, greater contribution from other revenues, and higher service revenue.

Loss Reduction: The Company's net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $(402,877), reflecting an improvement of $1,207,607 (75%) compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The reduction in loss reflects disciplined expense management, and the adoption of technologies to streamline operations and lower costs.

Registered Users: Added over 14,000 new users since June 30, 2024, bringing the Hypercharge mobile app to more than 30,000 registered users as of June 30, 2025, a 88% increase year-over-year.

New Charging Technology: Launched Hypercharge Halo, a new Level 2 EV charging station designed for multi-family, commercial, and workplace applications, featuring adjustable output up to 48 amps, universal compatibility with J1772 and NACS connectors, and IP65/IK08 durability ratings.

Oakridge Park Delivery: Delivered 500 Level 2 charging stations to Oakridge Park in Vancouver, BC, one of Canada's largest redevelopment projects. The deployment includes a mix of wall-mounted and overhead charging stations, supporting more than 3,000 new residences, 700,000 square feet of office space, and extensive retail and community amenities.

Auctus Property Fund Partnership: Announced a multi-year EV charging project in collaboration with Auctus Property Fund LP, part of the Deveraux Group of Companies, to deploy 444 Level 2 charging stations across 16 rental communities in Western Canada by Fall 2027.

Industry Leadership: Served as a Gold Sponsor of the EV & Charging Expo 2025 in Toronto, ON, showcasing Hypercharge Halo and reinforcing the Company's role as a leading North American EV charging solutions provider and network operator.

Financing: In April 2025, completed in, a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,892,084, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet and enabling investment in operational growth and sales capabilities.

Financial Highlights (for the three months ended June 30, 2025):

The Company recognized quarterly revenue of $3,404,582, an increase of $2,506,333 (279%) compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The Company delivered 670 charging ports in the quarter, including 12 DC fast charging ports, contributing to strong top-line growth and customer expansion.

Operating expenses totaled $1,258,202 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a 33% decrease from the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses.

Gross profit for the quarter increased to $841,392, up from $235,801 in the same period last year. Gross profit percentage was 25% compared to 26% in the prior year, reflecting the revenue mix from large project deployments and DC fast charging sales, which carry lower margins but added significantly to total revenue.

Net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, improved 75% to $402,877, or ($0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $1,610,484, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Summary of Key Financial Measures:

A summary of selected financial information for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, is as follows:



Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Revenue $3,404,582 $898,249 Net and comprehensive loss $(402,877) $(1,610,484) Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.00) $(0.02)

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements:



Three months ended

June 30, 2025

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Revenue $3,404,582 $898,249 Cost of sales $(2,563,190) $(662,448) Gross profit $841,392 $235,801 Operating Expenses



General and administrative $658,786 $1,195,111 Sales and marketing $406,007 $475,091 Research and development $193,409 $203,715 Total Operating Expenses $1,258,202 $1,873,917 Operating loss $(416,810) $(1,638,116) Other expenses (income)



Foreign exchange (gain) loss $11,194 $636 Interest income, net $(2,744) $(28,301) Other income $(594) $(312) Total other expenses (income) $7,856 $(27,977) Net loss $(424,666) $(1,610,139) Other comprehensive income:



Cumulative

translation difference $21,789 $(345) Comprehensive loss $(402,877) $(1,610,484) Basic and diluted loss

per share ($0.00) ($0.02) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 97,463,769 70,444,985

For more information, please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis, and the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025. These documents are available on the Company's website at https://hypercharge.com/investors/, and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding growth, commercial developments, delivery timelines and revenue recognition. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "could", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

