Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025 13:48 Uhr
Morphy Richards Brings "Innovate for Enlightening Progress" to IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, a trusted name in home appliances with 89 years of legacy, will unveil its latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2025 (September 5-9, Hall 7.1C, Booth 105) under the theme "Innovate for Enlightening Progress". The showcase will highlight Morphy Richards' fusion of heritage craftsmanship with advanced technology, redefining modern living.

Flagship Innovations for Today's Homes

Building on the success of the S1 Pro-the world's first ductless air conditioner, which raised about $1 million on Kickstarter and earned accolades at IFA 2024, Morphy Richards will debut the S1 Ultra at IFA 2025. Powered by Fusion Max Tech, the S1 Ultra offers five-in-one functionality, including cooling, heating, humidifying, airflow, and ductless operation, providing year-round comfort. Inspired by aircraft engines and accented with subtle wood elements, it combines advanced innovation with elegant design, reflecting its deep, user-driven insight.

Alongside the S1 Ultra, Morphy Richards will showcase upgraded Fusion Kettle and Toaster Set with ergonomic handle and wood-inspired elements that blend functionality with minimalist elegance. Morphy Richards will also debut innovations like Infusechill Flavored Ice, MixChill 3-in-1 Ice Maker, Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, and classic ranges for onsite exploration.

Morphy Richards' Latest Product Launch at IFA 2025

Global Expansion and Partnerships

IFA serves as a strategic platform for Morphy Richards to unveil flagship products and expand its global footprint. Over the past year, the brand has gained recognition from media, influencers, and athletes globally-highlighted during the Paris Olympics-cementing its reputation for smart, modern solutions.

Looking forward, Morphy Richards is focused on building strategic partnerships, investing in sustainable manufacturing, and expanding its product portfolio to make innovative appliances accessible to more households. The upcoming IFA Berlin launches reflect the brand's commitment to "Enlightening Progress", seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with forward-thinking design to enhance everyday life while delivering reliable, technologically advanced, and aesthetically elegant solutions.

Visit Us at Hall 7.1C, Booth 105

Visitors can explore live demos, engage with experts, and discover how Morphy Richards combines heritage with futurism to create stylish, intelligent environments, as showcased by its commitment to "Innovate for Enlightening Progress".

About Morphy Richards

Morphy Richards, founded in 1936, is a global leader in home appliances across 26 countries. With 89 years of innovation, we deliver reliable support, smart solutions, and tailored services, empowering partners and consumers with quality excellence and sustainable growth worldwide.

Discover more: morphyrichards.com

