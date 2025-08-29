Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Think Your Tax Debt Expires? Clear Start Tax Explains the 10-Year Rule - and Why Some Debts Never Die

As taxpayers look for relief, experts caution that the IRS's collection statute isn't as simple as it sounds

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Millions of Americans assume their tax debts will simply disappear after a decade, but tax professionals warn that the reality is far more complicated. While the IRS does operate under a 10-year statute of limitations for collections, numerous exceptions, pauses, and extensions can keep taxpayers on the hook far longer than expected.

According to Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief firm, many taxpayers are caught off guard by how the "10-year rule" is applied in practice.

"People hear about the statute of limitations and think they just need to wait it out," said a Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "What they don't realize is that actions like filing for bankruptcy, requesting an installment agreement, or even leaving the country can stop the clock. In some cases, the IRS may end up with 12 or 15 years-or more-to collect."

Experts note that the IRS has become increasingly aggressive in recent years, relying on advanced data analytics and new enforcement funding to track down unpaid balances. As a result, waiting for the statute to expire without addressing the debt is considered a high-risk gamble.

"The IRS doesn't forget about old debts, and hoping they go away often makes matters worse," the spokesperson added. "Taxpayers need to understand their rights, their timelines, and what strategies might actually help them resolve debt before it spirals out of control."

While the 10-year rule can work in some taxpayers' favor, professionals emphasize that only a clear understanding of IRS rules and potential exceptions can prevent costly surprises.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a trusted tax resolution firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses navigate complex IRS challenges. With a focus on education, transparency, and proven relief strategies, the company assists taxpayers nationwide in resolving back taxes, audits, and penalties.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/think-your-tax-debt-expires-clear-start-tax-explains-the-10-year-1065903

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
