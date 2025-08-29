The Viking Gyda Will Sail Portugal's Douro River

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced the delivery of its newest river ship, the Viking Gyda, which will sail exclusively on Portugal's Douro River. The delivery ceremony for the Viking Gyda took place at the West Sea shipyard in Viana do Castello, Portugal.

"With its rich history, culture and winemaking traditions, Portugal continues to be a very appealing destination for our guests," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, "We are proud to welcome the Viking Gyda to our growing fleet of award-winning river ships, and we look forward to introducing more curious travelers to Portugal and its 'River of Gold' in the years to come."

The Viking Gyda

Built specifically for the Douro River and the popular 10-day Portugal's River of Gold itinerary, the Viking Gyda features Viking's elegant Scandinavian design and accommodates 106 guests in 53 staterooms. She joins sister ships the Viking Helgrim, the Viking Hemming, the Viking Osfrid and the Viking Torgil, bringing Viking's Douro River fleet to five ships.

Viking remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel. Based on Viking's committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 26 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

