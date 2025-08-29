Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.: Connexa Sports Technologies (Nasdaq: YYAI) and JuCoin File $500 Million Definitive Agreement to Launch aiRWA

Smyrna, Delaware and Singapore, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI) ("YYAI") and JuCoin Capital Pte Ltd ("JuCoin") today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a $500 million definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to jointly establish aiRWA, a next-generation digital asset platform.

The venture will focus on the emerging market for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which brings traditional investments, such as real estate, government bonds, and fine art into a digital format. By combining the transparency and accessibility of digital infrastructure with established financial structures, RWAs are expected to play a central role in the next phase of digital finance.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, YYAI and JuCoin will each contribute $250 million in a combination of cash and digital assets toward the launch of aiRWA. The platform will be designed to bridge traditional and digital finance, expanding opportunities for both institutional and retail investors worldwide.

JuCoin, based in Singapore, is a recognized leader in the digital finance sector, with a global platform spanning asset management, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3 applications. YYAI, as a Nasdaq-listed company, brings experience in traditional finance, public company governance, and capital markets. Together, the partners aim to accelerate adoption of digital financial solutions while maintaining strong compliance and transparency standards.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in blending traditional finance with digital innovation," said Hongyu Zhou, Chairman of YYAI. "With JuCoin's leadership in digital assets and our expertise as a U.S. public company, aiRWA is positioned to offer a new level of security and accessibility in the market for tokenized assets."

- Press release ends -

About JuCoin

JuCoin Capital Pte Ltd is part of the globally recognized JuCoin brand, offering a comprehensive digital finance ecosystem that combines centralized security with decentralized opportunities. Founded in 2013, JuCoin's ecosystem includes one of Asia's leading digital asset platforms, extensive blockchain infrastructure, and numerous Web3 applications.

About YYAI

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI), through its majority-owned subsidiary, Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited, owns advanced patents and proprietary technology licensed to partners worldwide, enabling localized digital matchmaking and other technology solutions.

YYAI Contact Information

Email: info@yuanyuenterprise.com

Website: www.yuanyuenterprise.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about beliefs or expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including:

volatility related to the Company's relatively low public float;

the effects of prior acquisitions and divestitures on current and future business operations;

strategic and operational uncertainties;

risks associated with potential litigation, financing transactions, or acquisitions;

macroeconomic, competitive, legal, regulatory, tax, and geopolitical factors; and

other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither the Company nor any person undertakes to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.