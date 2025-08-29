DeFi Development Corporation: DeFi Development Corp. Announces Launch of DFDV UK, First Solana Treasury Vehicle in the United Kingdom

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company" or "DeFi Dev Corp."), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced the launch of DFDV UK, the first Solana-focused public treasury vehicle in the United Kingdom. DFDV UK will be formed through the recent acquisition of Cykel AI (LSE: CYK.L) by a group of investors, with DeFi Dev Corp. holding an approximate 45% equity stake alongside local management and board members.

The launch marks the first execution of DeFi Dev Corp.'s Treasury Accelerator strategy, which is designed to expand Solana-focused treasury vehicles across global markets. The Company currently has five additional vehicles in the pipeline at various stages of development.

"DFDV UK is a milestone: the first Solana treasury vehicle in the United Kingdom and a proof point for our global expansion strategy," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "This launch underscores our commitment to growing Solana per share (SPS) and to supporting the Solana ecosystem globally."

The launch of DFDV UK further cements DFDV's position as the benchmark Solana treasury vehicle in public markets and demonstrates the Company's commitment to growing Solana per share (SPS) while actively supporting the Solana ecosystem globally. The Company expects its equity stake in DFDV UK to provide additional upside to SPS over time, further enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") lenders, Small Business Administration ("SBA") lenders, and more. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service ("SaaS").

