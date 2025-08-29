Vaxart, Inc.: Vaxart Granted Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance

- Company must regain compliance with the Nasdaq Bid Price Rule on or before the October 17, 2025 deadline -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) ("Vaxart" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, announced that it received a decision letter (the "Letter") from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") on August 27, 2025, granting the Company's request to effect a plan to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market's LLC ("Nasdaq's") minimum bid price requirement.

The grant of the Company's request for continued listing on Nasdaq is subject to the following conditions: (i) On or before September 5, 2025, the Company shall obtain stockholder approval for a reverse stock split ("RSS"); (ii) On or before October 6, 2025, the Company shall complete a RSS; and (iii) On or before October 17, 2025, the Company shall demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule").

At the hearing, held on August 14, 2025, Vaxart's senior management, advisors and outside counsel outlined the Company's background and compliance plan for the Panel. With respect to its Bid Price Rule deficiency, the Company highlighted changes to its RSS proposal, including narrowing the proposed range for the RSS ratio, reducing the number of authorized shares, and a communication plan to gain the support of stockholders.

The Company continues to conduct direct engagement with stockholders to answer their most frequently asked questions. Vaxart addressed many of these questions during a virtual fireside chat on August 20, 2025, and interested investors can listen to a replay here.

"We appreciate Nasdaq for recognizing our continued efforts to regain compliance and granting us an extension. In this challenging environment for vaccine companies, our Nasdaq listing is crucial for our future success, and this positive outcome hinges on a successful reverse stock split. We have spoken to many of our stockholders and now it is up to them to vote to secure our future on Nasdaq. We hope we can count on their support," said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart.

If stockholders have any questions regarding the reverse stock split proposal or need assistance voting, please contact Vaxart's proxy solicitation firm, Campaign Management, toll-free at 1-855-264-1527 or via email at info@campaign-mgmt.com .

