HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Legend Holdings Corporation ('Legend Holdings' or the 'Company' Stock Code: 3396.HK) today announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the 'Reporting Period'). In the first half of 2025, Legend Holdings adhered to its principle of high-quality development driven by scientific and technological innovation and prioritized steady growth while pursuing strategic progress, further strengthening its industrial foundation; and the Company expanded its investments in scientific and technological innovation. By actively cultivating emerging and future industries, Legend Holdings accelerated its efforts to develop new quality productive forces and reinforce its core competitiveness. During the Reporting Period, Legend Holdings posted revenue of RMB281,589 million, representing a 21% year-on-year increase. The net profit increased by 49% year-on-year to RMB4,176 million, and the net profit attributable to equity holders of Legend Holdings was RMB699 million, representing a 144% year-on-year increase. The profit expansion was primarily driven by the enhanced profitability of key enterprises within the diversified-industries operation segment, coupled with narrowed year-on-year losses from the investment businesses of the industrial incubations and investments segment.



Strengthening R&D and Deepening Strategic Deployment



Adhering to the principle of driving industrial innovation through sci-tech innovation, Legend Holdings accelerated its efforts to consolidate its traditional industries while proactively exploring into new frontiers. The Company has strategically deployed resources in cutting-edge fields including artificial intelligence, advanced materials, new energy, and biopharmaceuticals, fostering emerging industries with international competitiveness. During the Reporting Period, Legend Holdings further increased its investment in technological development and innovation, with R&D expenditure rising 16% year-on-year to a record half-year high of RMB8,513 million. Subsidiary Lenovo Group successfully capitalized on the surge in hybrid AI. With its forward-looking strategy and disciplined execution, Lenovo has driven coordinated progress across all business segments by leveraging innovation. Levima Advanced Materials maintained sustained momentum in R&D innovation, with 22 new patents granted during the Reporting Period. Key functional materials for new batteries, such as solid-state electrolyte dispersants and silicon-carbon anode binders, completed downstream customer trials and validation. Several new polyolefin catalysts were developed as well and 15 additional products were finalized. The pilot-scale testing for PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) products was also completed, reflecting broad development prospects in high-end and emerging sectors such as healthcare, semiconductors, and humanoid robotics. In strategic emerging and future industries, Legend Holdings Family Group actively supported China's self-reliance and strength in science and technology, investing in more than 50 technology projects in the first half of the year. The Company facilitated the public listing of 5 enterprises, with more than 10 additional enterprises in the IPO pipeline. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare and embodied intelligence sectors, which continue to attract strong market interest, Legend Holdings Familiy Group has invested in more than 110 and 40 enterprises respectively, maintaining industry-leading positions in both domains.



AI-Powered Foundation, Industry-Research Synergy



Through multi-layered and systematic technological innovations, Legend Holdings continues to actively advance AI empowerment across industries. Centered on the 'AI Plus' initiative, it has representative cases in the integration of AI with six key areas: technology, industry, consumption, livelihoods, governance and global cooperation. During the Reporting Period, Lenovo launched its proprietary Super AI Agent matrix, with flagship technology products achieving global leadership. AI PC accounted for more than 30% of Lenovo's total PC shipments, ranking No.1 worldwide in the Windows AI PC category with a 31% market share. AI servers continued to rank among world leaders with sales tripling year-on-year. The Tianxi Ecosystem for AI terminals, the Wanquan Ecosystem for AI infrastructure, and the Optimus Ecosystem for AI solutions and services have established in-depth collaborations with over 2,000 partners, accelerating the penetration of innovative AI technologies, products, and applications. Legend Holdings subsidiaries, including Levima Advanced Materials, Fullhan Microelectronics, and Lakala, also made efforts to promote the implementation of AI with industry best practices. Fullhan Microelectronics, for instance, made progress upgrading its technologies and iterating upon its products. The company launched ultra-high-pixel array products, low-light full-color cameras based on AI-ISP algorithms, etc. Meanwhile, the Company is committed to building an AI-plus ecosystem. With investments in accumulatively over 270 AI companies, Legend Holdings stands as one of the investment institutions with the most comprehensive system, the largest number of invested companies, and the longest track record in the field, continuously contributing to the sustainable development of China's AI ecosystem.



Advancing Green Transformation for Enhanced Quality and Efficiency



'Ecological preservation and sustainable development' remains a core philosophy consistently upheld by Legend Holdings and thoroughly integrated into its business operations. Lenovo once again received the highest AAA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings; its ESG solution 'Lenovo ESG Navigator' helps customers monitor key ESG metrics of their factories; additionally, the Lenovo (Tianjin) Smart Innovation Service Industrial Park was awarded the 'Eco-level Carbon Neutral Factory' certification by CESI Certification. Levima Advanced Materials's newly launched green industry projects such as ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene lithium-ion battery separator materials, lithium-ion carbonate battery solvents, and PLA entered the production ramp-up phase. Additionally, the EVA, POE photovoltaic adhesive film materials and PPC projects are scheduled to be completed and put into operation in 2025. ZQi Solar's N-type high-efficiency solar cell project continues to advance in technological improvements and process optimization. TOPCon's conversion efficiency in mass production has increased to 27.10%, with a yield rate consistently above 97.5%, placing the company among the industry's first tier.



Going forward, Legend Holdings will further intensify its efforts in driving high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation, forging industrial resilience and optimizing resource allocation. The Company will actively promote the deep integration of AI scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation and build an enterprise-led synergistic innovation ecosystem of Industry-University-Research-User. With an unwavering commitment to cultivating strategic emerging and future industries, Legend Holdings will continue to contribute significantly to China's modernization and self-reliance and strength in science and technology.







