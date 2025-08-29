Potentia Energy's 900?MWh Emeroo battery in South Australia is the first battery energy storage system (BESS) approved under the state's Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Act. From pv magazine Australia Australian renewable energy company Potentia Energy's AUD 400 million ($260 million) Emeroo BESS in South Australia is the first battery project to receive environmental approval under the state's new Hydrogen and Renewable Energy (HRE) Act. Potentia Energy Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said securing approval under the HRE Act is a significant achievement for both Potentia Energy and ...

