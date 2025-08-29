PALO ALTO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a full-stack AI solutions provider specializing in GPU infrastructure, AIDC optimization software, and Neo-Cloud compute, has appointed Sam Lawn as Global Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Lawn brings more than two decades of experience in finance and operations across Asia and the United States. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Finance at DayOne, a global developer and operator of high-performance data centers. Prior to that, he was Deputy CFO at GDS Holdings, where he oversaw large-scale financial operations and capital raising initiatives.

Throughout his career, Lawn has been directly involved in over 100 data center projects, managed investments totaling 1.5GW of capacity, and raised more than $15 billion through equity, debt, and convertible bonds. His expertise spans capital markets, IPOs, dual listings, investor relations, and compliance.

"Sam's financial expertise and global operational leadership will accelerate Zettabyte's mission to deliver sovereign-grade AI infrastructure at scale," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte delivers end-to-end AI infrastructure solutions, from GPU optimization to sovereign-grade AIDC and Neo-Cloud services. The company provides turnkey clusters designed to maximize performance, efficiency, and scalability for enterprise and government clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493156/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zettabyte-names-sam-lawn-global-chief-financial-officer-302541866.html