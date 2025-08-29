Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. ESCO Plan Pushes EV and Solar Battery Markets

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH), a renewable energy service and project development company, today unveiled its nationwide ESCO marketing and development strategy for EV infrastructure, solar, and battery storage.

The energy service company (ESCO) capabilities coupled with project development, targeting municipalities, commercial enterprises, and residential markets seeking cost savings and decarbonization solutions while marketing the Company's digital outreach.

Green Rain Energy Holdings plans to capitalize on this expansion by merging:

ESCO Marketing Capabilities: Digital platforms that quantify energy savings, measure carbon reduction, and simplify customer acquisition.

EV Infrastructure Development: Deployment of turnkey charging solutions for both fleet and consumer markets.

Solar + Battery Projects: Focus on scalable projects that combine generation with storage to maximize resilience and grid efficiency.

Carbon Data & Analytics: Platforms enabling customers to track savings, forecast consumption, and report verified carbon reductions.

"Our strategy directly targets two of the fastest-growing markets in the energy transition - EV charging and solar battery development - while positioning Green Rain Energy as a revenue-generating ESCO platform," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. The Company is in active discussions with multiple EPC partners and technology providers to support its initial roll-out projects, with a focus on the Northeast and Midwest regions, expanding nationally in 2026.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

