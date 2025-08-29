The Home Depot Announces Receipt of Clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau for Acquisition of GMS Inc.

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® announced today that it has received clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau, in the form of a no action letter, in connection with The Home Depot's previously announced tender offer to purchase, through its wholly owned subsidiary Gold Acquisition Sub, Inc. ("Purchaser") and subject to certain conditions, all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GMS (the "Shares"), at a price of $110.00 per Share in cash, without interest and subject to any required withholding of taxes.

The no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau satisfies the remaining antitrust law-related condition necessary for the consummation of the tender offer and the transactions under the previously announced merger agreement, dated June 29, 2025, by and among The Home Depot, Purchaser and GMS (the "merger agreement"). Consummation of the tender offer remains subject to, among other conditions, the tender, as of immediately prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below), of a majority of the Shares then outstanding.

The tender offer will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, unless the tender offer is otherwise extended further or earlier terminated in accordance with the merger agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (such time, the "Expiration Time").

