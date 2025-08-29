Immortal Dragons Backs Frontier Bio: Advancing 3D Biofabrication for Tissue Engineering

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Immortal Dragons, the $40 million purpose-driven longevity fund, today announced its strategic investment in Frontier Bio, a biotechnology company at the forefront of biofabrication, drawing on a suite of technologies including 3D biofabrication, stem cells, organ-on-a-chip, and perfusion bioreactor technology. Their blood vessel technology addresses critical unmet medical needs in markets worth over $12 billion annually where current synthetic solutions show failure rates up to 65%.

The company's innovative technology produces functional blood vessels that demonstrate superior performance including complete absence of thrombosis, significant cell infiltration, proper endothelium formation, and integration with surrounding tissue. Additionally, their tissues for in vitro testing include a microfluidicorgan-on-a-chip platforms that form human blood-brain barrier models, and a 3D bioprinted mini-lung, both designed to accelerate pre-clinical trials and deliver more accurate experimental results compared to animal testing.

Revolutionary Tissue Engineering

Frontier Bio's breakthrough lies in their tissue-engineered blood vessels that eliminate the thrombosis risk plaguing current synthetic grafts. In successful large animal studies, the company's vascular grafts demonstrated remarkable performance in the carotid artery: remaining patent with integration into surrounding tissue and crucially, showing no thrombosis or infection after 14 days of implantation.

This represents an exciting improvement over established synthetic vascular grafts, which typically show thrombosis in similar timeframes. Frontier Bio's grafts are seeded with stem cells and demonstrate significant cell invasion throughout the graft with proper endothelium formation.

The technology provides multiple advantages: availability off-the-shelf availability, suitability for small diameter vessels, cellularization at implant, capability for complex vessel geometries. This combination of features positions Frontier Bio's grafts as superior to both autologous vessels (limited availability) and current synthetic alternatives (poor performance, especially in small diameters under 5mm).

Blood vessels are essential for the survival and function of nearly all tissues. Frontier Bio develops both large-caliber vessels and self-branching microvasculature to meet this need.

"Refreshing to meet investors fluent in the field, technology, and related domains. Immortal Dragons acted on insight, not hype," said Eric Bennett, CEO of Frontier Bio.

Strategic Alignment

The investment in Frontier Bio represents a targeted bet on solving organ failure - the leading cause of death for humans over 65. By developing scalable 3D biofabrication technology for functional organs and tissues, Frontier Bio addresses a $150 billion organ transplant market while advancing one of Immortal Dragons' core thesis: that aging-related deaths can be prevented through replacement technology.

Currently, vast numbers of patients face lengthy organ transplant waiting lists, with many dying daily due to severe organ shortages. Frontier Bio's platform could eliminate these bottlenecks by manufacturing organs on-demand using a patient's own cells, reducing rejection risk and wait times. As Boyang Wang, founder of Immortal Dragons, explained: "3D Biofabrication represents a critical piece of replacement technologies, having the ability to manufacture specific organs and tissues on-demand provides the foundational infrastructure that makes biological part replacement possible."

Looking Forward

Frontier Bio's 3D biofabrication capabilities create powerful synergies across Immortal Dragons' portfolio. The company's organ printing technology directly supports whole-body replacement initiatives, providing the manufacturing infrastructure to produce replacement organs at scale. Additionally, the bioprinting platform's tissue engineering capabilities support artificial womb development, creating complex vascular networks and specialized tissues required for external gestation systems. 3D biofabrication technology works synergistically with other replacement technologies, creating a comprehensive ecosystem of mutually reinforcing longevity solutions.

This vision of comprehensive longevity solutions resonates with leading researchers in the field. As Brian Kennedy, a distinguished professor and prominent longevity leader at the National University of Singapore, notes: "Immortal Dragons is making thoughtful, mission-driven investments in longevity by supporting high-impact science with long-term potential."

About Immortal Dragons

Immortal Dragons (https://www.id.life/) is a purpose-driven longevity fund headquartered in Singapore. The fund invests in cutting-edge, high-impact technologies and currently supports more than 15 portfolio companies. Beyond conventional investments, the fund advances longevity advocacy through book translation and publishing, translation of longevity leaders' talks, hosting a leading Chinese-language longevity podcast, and providing sponsorships and grants to longevity initiatives and conferences.

For Press Inquiries:

Boyang Wang

Founder, Immortal Dragons

press@id.life

SOURCE: Immortal Dragons

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/immortal-dragons-backs-frontier-bio-advancing-3d-biofabrication-for-tissue-engineerin-1066566