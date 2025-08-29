Anzeige
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
29.08.2025
Convergence Productions: Convergence Wellness Campout: A Life-Changing Healing Experience

Step Into Transformation: Convergence Wellness Campout Returns to Astral Valley Art Park Sept. 18-21, 2025

FRENCH VILLAGE, MO / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / This fall, seekers, dreamers, and creators from across the nation will gather in the heart of nature for an unforgettable weekend of healing, music, and community. Convergence Wellness Campout returns to Astral Valley Art Park in French Village, Missouri, Sept. 18-21, 2025 - a one-of-a-kind event blending festival energy with transformational retreat experiences.

Convergence Wellness Campout Banner

Convergence Wellness Campout Banner

Convergence isn't just another festival - it's a life-changing immersion designed for anyone ready to step into their truest self. With over 40 workshops, live music, fire and circus performances, healing arts, yoga, and a thriving village of like-minded souls, participants are invited to let go of stress, recharge, and discover joy now.

Convergence creates a space where you can reset your mind, body, and spirit while connecting with an amazing community that supports your growth long after the weekend ends.

Highlights of Convergence 2025 include:

  • Workshops for Transformation: Learn powerful practices for releasing trauma, boosting emotional well-being, and creating lasting joy.

  • Music and Performance: Live bands, DJs, and immersive fire and circus shows that electrify the nights.

  • Healing Village: Massage, energy work, sound healing, and sacred ceremonies to restore balance and vitality.

  • Community Connection: A chance to meet your tribe, make deep friendships, and experience belonging in a supportive, magical environment.

Tickets are available now at www.convergencecampout.com. Early sales are strong, and organizers recommend securing tickets soon to ensure entry.

This is your invitation to experience three days of inspiration, connection, and renewal in one of the most beautiful natural venues in the Midwest. Whether you're seeking healing, adventure or a spark of joy, Convergence is where it begins.

Event Details:

  • Sept. 18-21, 2025

  • Astral Valley Art Park, French Village, MO

  • Tickets: www.convergencecampout.com

About Convergence Wellness Campout

Convergence is an annual transformational gathering dedicated to healing, music, and community. Blending the heart of a wellness retreat with the energy of a festival, Convergence empowers attendees to grow, connect, and celebrate life.

Contact Information

Kayla Heard
Producer
kayla.convergencefest@gmail.com
970-599-0609

SOURCE: Convergence Productions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/convergence-wellness-campout-a-life-changing-healing-experience-1066901

