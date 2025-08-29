The Yanira Team: Puerto Rican Mogul Yanira Suarez Launches Docu-Series "Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream 2" Highlighting Latino Homeownership Struggles

Global Premiere: August 29, 2025 on YouTube

The series returns with powerful new stories of empowerment, national expansion, and a renewed focus on closing systemic gaps in housing access.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / Renowned Puerto Rican business leader Yanira Suarez presents the national premiere of "Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream", the second season of her inspiring docu-series, launching globally on YouTube on August 29, 2025.

This production brings to life the real stories of Latino families who faced multiple obstacles in their path to home ownership and how Yanira's Team guided them step by step to make their dream a reality.

Latinos are the fastest-growing group of home buyers in the United States, yet they face unique challenges including credit access, cultural barriers, and lack of tailored guidance, and remain among the most underserved in the housing market. According to recent data, Latinos are 81% more likely to be denied conventional mortgages than non-Latinos, and less than 50% of Latino families own their homes compared to over 70% of white non-Latino households.

"These numbers aren't just statistics, they're deferred dreams and interrupted legacies," says Yanira Suarez. "My mission is to be a light of hope and financial growth for every family we reach." Recognized as a mogul in the real estate industry, Yanira and the Yanira Team by LPT Realty, which includes over 110 agents across Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, has built her reputation on empowering the Latino community to achieve generational wealth through home ownership, helping more than 7,500 families achieve their dream of owning a home.

Following its resounding success and deeply moving stories of resilience and empowerment, Season Two expands its mission to high-demand Latino communities in New York and Texas, offering more families the opportunity to achieve home ownership and rewrite their narratives. The docu-series premiere takes place on Friday August 29 in Orlando, Florida, but its message resonates nationwide and globally. Through the series, viewers will see first-hand how these barriers can be overcome with the right education, advocacy, and support. Each episode features real stories of struggle, resilience, and legacy that affirm: "With Yanira, Sí Se Puede!"

"Yanira's World: Selling the American Dream" is more than a documentary, it's a movement. It's a celebration of purpose-driven leadership, a call to action for the real estate industry, and a beacon of hope for Latino communities nationwide. "This series is not just about buying homes, it's about telling our stories, breaking barriers, and proving that the American Dream belongs to us too," said Yanira Suarez. "My mission is to ensure that every Latino family knows they have the power and the tools to become homeowners."

Beyond the series, Yanira is making herself available to national media outlets to share insights, strategies, and solutions for Latino families navigating the housing market and her journey as a Puerto Rican entrepreneur breaking barriers in the US real estate market.

Join the movement that empowers Latino families through education, representation, and legacy-building.

Watch Season One here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6077Ki5pchc&pp=0gcJCcwJAYcqIYzv

About Yanira

Yanira Suárez is a licensed real estate agent and loan officer in Florida since 2006, and the CEO and co-founder alongside her husband Yuri Gomez of the Yanira Team by LPT Realty, which now includes over 110 agents across Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. Also owners of Queen Homes builder a fast growing construction company specializing on custom homes and multi-family projects bringing the community opportunities of investments. Over the years, she and her team have helped more than 7,500 families achieve their homeownership and investment goals across Florida.Her impact on the community goes far beyond transactions: it's about building lasting legacies and fostering financial freedom for Latino families.

(A full biography of Yanira Suárez is available upon request.) Supporting Resources

Watch Season One Trailer

Season Two Preview

Media Contact | M'Ross Media Group |+1 (407)722-9078| marieangie.mrossmedia@gmail.com

Yanira Suárez is available for interviews in English and Spanish. A full press kit,including high-resolution images, official biography, and episode previews is available upon request.

